‘Coolie No. 1’ trailer: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan pull out all the stops

The ‘Coolie No. 1’ trailer starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

28 November 2020 13:29 IST

Directed by David Dhawan, the upcoming film is a remake of the iconic 1995 Govinda-Karisma Kapoor family comedy

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film Coolie No. 1. Directed by David Dhawan, the upcoming title is a rendition of the iconic 1995 Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer family comedy and stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead along with Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Coolie No. 1 will premiere exclusively on December 25 on Amazon Prime.

This is the official synopsis of the film: After being insulted by a rich businessman named Rozario, pandit Jai Kishen teaches him a lesson by getting his daughter married to Raju, a Coolie posing as a millionaire. Soon Raju’s real identity is exposed but he cooks up a story of having a rich twin. One lie leads to another and things start to go out of hand.

Advertising

Advertising

“I have always loved the screenplay and the performances in the original Coolie No. 1. That's one of the reasons this adaptation of the classic is so special to me,” said Varun Dhawan, adding, “The preparation for this role was a great ride. As an actor, the humour play was a lot of fun to do. I had a wonderful experience working with Sara, who is extremely talented. We had an amazing time shooting for this film across exciting locations.”

“One has grown up listening to songs like Husn hai Suhana and Mirchi Lagi, and it’s surreal that I now feature in the reprised versions of these songs! Working with Varun was an amazing experience, as not only is he an impeccable actor but he is also an extremely considerate, helpful and motivating friend who always has your back on set,” added Sara Ali Khan.

She also said, “Everyday on set was a riot of fun, while at the same time one got to learn so much just by watching actors like Paresh sir, Rajpal sir, Johnny Sir, Bharti Maam, Javed Sir and even Saahil and Shikha. I’m so grateful to Jackie and Vashu Sir for giving me this opportunity, and supporting us so much through this film!”