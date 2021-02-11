Cooku with Comali’s Pugazh and Sivaangi: On the show’s popularity and their friendship

Sivaangi and Pugazh on ‘Cooku with Comali’

11 February 2021 12:44 IST

How the reality series on Star Vijay is combining culinary skills with feel-good comedy, and has proven to be a stress-buster for viewers during the pandemic

Amidst the intense yelling matches of Bigg Boss and the humdrum monotony of marathon soaps, it started off as a breath of fresh air just over a year ago, in late 2019. Ratings were ordinary to begin with, as viewers took time to discover what has arguably become the most popular reality show on Tamil television screens today.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

We are referring to Cooku with Comali, the ingenious cooking competition on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar that has proved to be a stress-buster during the pandemic, appealing to fans across countries.

Advertising

Advertising

The show’s premise is simple: Each task pairs a contestant (usually a TV/ film actor, anchor or social media star) with a ‘comali’ (comedian), and the duo takes to the kitchen together and cooks a dish based on the judges’ instructions. However, various challenges are thrown their way, resulting in hilarious situations.

“Most other cooking-based reality shows are quite serious, so we wanted to give this a comic spin. That was the idea when we started off; but we incorporated more and more changes going forward. For instance, setting up new cook-comali pairs every week makes it exciting for the audience to see how the dynamics between the two play out,” says Parthiban, who is the director of the show, that is now in its second season.

The cast and team of ‘Cooku with Comali’ on Star Vijay

What has ultimately made CWC such a hit though, is the banter between the comedians. Be it Pugazh’s jovial flirting with other contestants like Pavithra and Darsha, or Sivaangi’s shenanigans with Ashwin, the repartee between the performers has captured people’s fancy. “We do absolutely zero preparation before we film an episode. Whatever I think in the moment, I blurt it out. It's as spontaneous as possible — that's the secret! What you see on screen is our real-life personalities,” grins Sivaangi Krishnakumar, who first shot to fame via Super Singer.

But the focus of the show, which is overseen by judges/ celebrity chefs Damu and Venkatesh Bhat, is always the cooking, reiterates director Parthiban. “That’s why we choose the contestants, who appear on the show, based on their ability to cook too. Beyond all the comedy and madcap antics, you see some great dishes brought to life,” he says.

The contestants might be the ones who spend all week reading up on recipes, but the comalis don’t practise at all, laughs Pugazh. “Just like the comedy, the food also won’t work out if we rehearse it,” he deadpans.

One of the show’s most popular aspects is the charming bond Pugazh shares with Sivaangi, with the two developing a “TV siblings” moniker over time. “I’ve known Pugazh anna for just around two years now. People seem to really enjoy our friendship, and I’m obviously glad to know him,” smiles Sivaangi.

The exchanges between Pugazh and Sivaangi, or for that matter, any of the other comalis, is imaginatively accentuated by the background score with funny movie dialogues that are hilariously in sync with the situation playing out in the kitchen. “Credit for that goes to Sudan (more popularly known as DJ Black) who picks which comedic music, tone or dialogue to use,” says Parthiban.

He adds that CWC’s TV ratings and numbers have organically increased during the lockdown, and with Season 2 proving to be even more of a winner, expectations will only keep increasing. “The comfort levels between the comedians has improved now, and the cooks also came more prepared this time around; no wonder it makes for better content!”

“I’m thrilled to be on it. Who would be my dream pairing in the future? Arjun Das! Imagine his voice and my voice together, it’ll be a total hit!” Sivaangi laughs. “In the meantime, I want to continue singing and I’m also open to film offers.”

Pugazh, who is touted to be part of several big-budget film projects going forward, also says he wants to balance his movie and television career. “This channel has given me so much growth and love from people; I always want to be part of it. I will continue seeking inspiration from all the comedic legends and making people laugh to the best of abilities.

Cooku with Comali airs every Saturday and Sunday from 6.30 pm to 8 pm on Star Vijay