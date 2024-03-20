Court documents from the trial of Brian Peck, a former Nickelodeon employee and convicted sex offender, have been unsealed after nearly two decades for the Investigation Discovery docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The documents reveal 41 letters of support for Peck, including from prominent actors and industry insiders.
Peck, a voice coach and actor for Nickelodeon, was arrested in August 2003 on charges of child sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison in October 2004 and registered as a sex offender. The identity of the victim, referred to as John Doe in court, remained undisclosed until Drake Bell came forward during the docuseries, disclosing himself as the abused child actor.