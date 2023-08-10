ADVERTISEMENT

‘Control,’ Kevin Spacey’s first post-trial film, gets a release date

August 10, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

‘Control’, also starring Lauren Metcalfe and Mark Hampton, is directed by Gene Fallaize

The Hindu Bureau

Kevin Spacey | Photo Credit: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE

Kevin Spacey’s first film following his acquittal for sexual assault in the UK, Control, has now gotten a release date. According to Variety, the makers of Control are all set to release the film on December 15.

ALSO READ
Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of all nine sexual offence charges in London trial

The film, in which Spacey doesn’t appear but has a major voice role, is directed by British filmmaker Gene Fallaize. The actor recorded his part in the film in London last December while awaiting trial for sexual and indecent assault in the United Kingdom. The film’s release news comes a month after he was found not guilty on all charges.

Control, also starring Lauren Metcalfe and Mark Hampton, has Spacey play a mysterious figure hellbent on revenge who remotely hijacks a British government official’s car.

Meanwhile, Spacey will next be seen in the thriller film Peter Five Eight.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US