‘Control,’ Kevin Spacey’s first post-trial film, gets a release date

August 10, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

Kevin Spacey’s first film following his acquittal for sexual assault in the UK, Control, has now gotten a release date. According to Variety, the makers of Control are all set to release the film on December 15.

The film, in which Spacey doesn’t appear but has a major voice role, is directed by British filmmaker Gene Fallaize. The actor recorded his part in the film in London last December while awaiting trial for sexual and indecent assault in the United Kingdom. The film’s release news comes a month after he was found not guilty on all charges.

Control, also starring Lauren Metcalfe and Mark Hampton, has Spacey play a mysterious figure hellbent on revenge who remotely hijacks a British government official’s car.

Meanwhile, Spacey will next be seen in the thriller film Peter Five Eight.

