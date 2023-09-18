ADVERTISEMENT

‘Conjuring Kannappan’ to star Regina Cassandra and Sathish 

September 18, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The cast of the film also includes Nasser, Saranya Ponvannan, Anandraj, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley and Namo Narayanan

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ’Conjuring Kannappan’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AGS Entertainment’s next venture is titled Conjuring Kannappan. Directed by debutant filmmaker Selvin Raj Xavier, the film features an ensemble cast.

The list of actors in Conjuring Kannappan includes Sathish, Nasser, Saranya Ponvannan, Anandraj, Regina Cassandra, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley and Namo Narayanan. The film also stars foreign actors like Elli AvrRam (who starred in Dhanush’sNaane Varuven ), Jason Shaw and Benedict Garrett.

A statement from the makers calls the film “a compelling mixture of comedy, horror and fantasy”.

This film will mark AGS Entertainment’s 24th production. The previously announced Hindi remake of Love Today will be the banner’s 23rd film while Vijay-Venkat Prabhu’s Thalapathy 68 is its 25th production, followed by Jayam Ravi-Mohan Raja’s Thani Oruvan 2.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US