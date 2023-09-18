HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Conjuring Kannappan’ to star Regina Cassandra and Sathish 

The cast of the film also includes Nasser, Saranya Ponvannan, Anandraj, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley and Namo Narayanan

September 18, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ’Conjuring Kannappan’ 

A poster of ’Conjuring Kannappan’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AGS Entertainment’s next venture is titled Conjuring Kannappan. Directed by debutant filmmaker Selvin Raj Xavier, the film features an ensemble cast.

The list of actors in Conjuring Kannappan includes Sathish, Nasser, Saranya Ponvannan, Anandraj, Regina Cassandra, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley and Namo Narayanan. The film also stars foreign actors like Elli AvrRam (who starred in Dhanush’sNaane Varuven ), Jason Shaw and Benedict Garrett.

A statement from the makers calls the film “a compelling mixture of comedy, horror and fantasy”.

This film will mark AGS Entertainment’s 24th production. The previously announced Hindi remake of Love Today will be the banner’s 23rd film while Vijay-Venkat Prabhu’s Thalapathy 68 is its 25th production, followed by Jayam Ravi-Mohan Raja’s Thani Oruvan 2.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.