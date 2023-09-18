‘Conjuring Kannappan’ to star Regina Cassandra and Sathish 

September 18, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

AGS Entertainment’s next venture is titled Conjuring Kannappan. Directed by debutant filmmaker Selvin Raj Xavier, the film features an ensemble cast.

The list of actors in Conjuring Kannappan includes Sathish, Nasser, Saranya Ponvannan, Anandraj, Regina Cassandra, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley and Namo Narayanan. The film also stars foreign actors like Elli AvrRam (who starred in Dhanush’sNaane Varuven ), Jason Shaw and Benedict Garrett.

A statement from the makers calls the film “a compelling mixture of comedy, horror and fantasy”.

This film will mark AGS Entertainment’s 24th production. The previously announced Hindi remake of Love Today will be the banner’s 23rd film while Vijay-Venkat Prabhu’s Thalapathy 68 is its 25th production, followed by Jayam Ravi-Mohan Raja’s Thani Oruvan 2.