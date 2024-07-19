GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Conclave’ trailer: Ralph Fiennes is caught in a papal war in Edward Berger’s latest awards contender

‘Conclave’ is an adaptation of Robert Harris’s novel and delves into the secretive and ancient tradition of selecting a new Pope

Published - July 19, 2024 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Conclave’

A still from ‘Conclave’ | Photo Credit: X/ @FocusFeatures

Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for Conclave, its new papal thriller from Oscar-winning filmmaker Edward Berger, known for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front. The film stars two-time Oscar nominee Ralph Fiennes (The Menu) and is poised to be a major contender in this year’s awards season.

Conclave is an adaptation of Robert Harris’s novel and is slated for a limited theatrical release on November 1st, with a nationwide rollout on November 8th. The screenplay, penned by Peter Straughan, delves into the secretive and ancient tradition of selecting a new Pope. Fiennes portrays Cardinal Lawrence, who is responsible for overseeing the process following the sudden death of the beloved Pope. As the Church’s most influential leaders convene in the Vatican, Lawrence becomes entangled in a conspiracy, uncovering a secret that threatens to destabilize the very foundation of the Catholic Church.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, Brían F. O’Byrne, Carlos Diehz, Merab Ninidze, Thomas Loibl, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini.

Berger, who achieved international acclaim with All Quiet on the Western Front, which garnered nine Oscar nominations and won four, including Best International Feature, has also directed the psychological thriller The Ballad of a Small Player for Netflix, starring Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton. Additionally, he is developing a new installment in the Jason Bourne franchise for Universal.

Conclave‘s release dates coincide with Lionsgate’s family film The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and indie projects such as My Dead Friend Zoe. Focus Features’ upcoming slate includes Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, set for Christmas Day, Sean Wang’s Dìdi on July 26th, and Morgan Neville’s Lego biopic of Pharrell Williams, Piece by Piece, on October 11th.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.