Conan O’Brien will host the Oscars 2025

The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2, 2025, and will air live on ABC in over 200 territories worldwide

Published - November 17, 2024 10:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Conan O’Brien

Conan O’Brien | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that beloved comedian Conan O’Brien will host the 97th Oscars, marking his first time emceeing Hollywood’s most anticipated awards night. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2, 2025, and will air live on ABC in over 200 territories worldwide.

What do the Cannes 2024 wins mean for the Oscars 2025?

O’Brien, 61, is a seasoned television veteran with a career spanning decades, from writing for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons to hosting his hit podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. With 31 Emmy nominations and five wins under his belt, his transition from late-night TV to a broader entertainment empire under Team Coco has solidified his place as a multifaceted entertainer.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang in a statement. “His brilliant humor, love of movies, and live TV expertise will make this year’s show unforgettable.”

O’Brien humorously commented on his new gig, saying, “America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

‘Laapataa Ladies’ rebrands to ‘Lost Ladies’ as Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan begin Oscar campaign in the U.S.

Following a run of Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, O’Brien’s appointment promises a fresh energy for the broadcast. Producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan praised O’Brien’s wit and charisma, calling him “a master of live event television.”

English cinema / World cinema

