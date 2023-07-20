Composer Danny Elfman sued over alleged sexual harassment settlement: report

July 20, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

Renowned film and television composer Danny Elfman is being sued for breach of contract for failing to make settlement payments over sexual harassment allegations by a fellow composer, a report in Rolling Stone claims.

Elfman, 70, has scored iconic films like Batman (1989), Darkman (1990), Edward Scissorhands (1990), Mission: Impossible (1996), Good Will Hunting (1997), Spider-Man (2002) and many more. He is also known for composing the themes of The Simpsons and Desperate Housewives on television.

According to Rolling Stone’s report, Elfman was accused by a former friend and fellow composer of multiple instances of sexual misconduct. He later entered into a settlement and nondisclosure deal with her that went unreported in the press. Now, however, the 35-year-old complainant, Nomi Abadi, is suing Elfman for failing to completely pay the $830,000 settlement amount. The parties had reportedly signed the agreement five years ago.

Rolling Stone claimed to have accessed court documents and police records pertaining to the case. According to the publication’s findings, Abadi, in 2017, had approached the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) with allegations against Elfman categorized as ‘indecent exposure’. Elfman had, over the course of nearly a year, allegedly ‘exposed himself and masturbated multiple times in front of her without her consent’, Abadi had reportedly told the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.