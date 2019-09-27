Composer D. Imman shocked at ‘Viswasam’ BGM used in ‘Marjaavaan’ trailer

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh’s Marjaavaan released on Thursday to great fanfare, as fans of both actors were excited at the revenge drama in store. However, there was one person not too impressed at the footage —Tamil music compsoer D. Imman.

The BGM of the entire Marjaavaan trailer seems to have been lifted from Ajith’s Viswasam soundtrack that released in January 2019, and was a massive success. Imman was the composer for the hit album.

“Totally Not aware of the #Viswasam Bgm score used in the hindi trailer #Marjaavan No prior notification from the production house nor the audio label,” the music director angrily posted on Twitter, after the trailer was released.

Totally Not aware of the #Viswasam Bgm score used in the hindi trailer #Marjaavan No prior notification from the production house nor the audio label — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) September 26, 2019

However, the trailer description on YouTube credits the score to Imman, reading, “Trailer Background Score: D. Imman, Sanjay Chowdhury licensed from the movie Viswasam - Lahari Music.”

It is unclear how the Visawasam composer was not informed of this earlier. D. Imman’s latest film Namma Veettu Pillai starring Sivakarthikeyan released today across Tamil Nadu.