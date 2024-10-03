‘Companion’ trailer: Jack Quaid stars in new psychological horror produced by ‘Barbarian’ director

The trailer for Companion, produced by Barbarian’s Zach Cregger and directed by first-timer Drew Hancock has been released by Warner Bros. Pictures. Initially presented as a millennial love story, the teaser, set to The Flamingos’ classic “I Only Have Eyes for You,” hints at an unexpectedly dark turn, where we’re led to believe it’s from “the studio that brought you The Notebook,” only to be confronted with far more sinister undertones.

Sophie Thatcher, known for her breakout role in Yellowjackets, stars as a woman seemingly trapped in a twisted romance with Jack Quaid. Quaid’s character, ever-smiling, appears to hold her captive. In one unsettling scene, Thatcher’s character is chained to a chair, while Quaid wines and dines her. The horror intensifies as the trailer shows violent confrontations, including one where Thatcher stabs an assailant in the neck. Amid the chaos, her character delivers a creepy voiceover: “The moment we locked eyes, there was just a … spark,” as she burns her arm over a candle’s flame.

Companion marks Hancock’s directorial debut, with the film being produced under New Line’s first-look deal with BoulderLight Pictures. Cregger originally considered directing Companion himself but ultimately passed the torch to Hancock, who also wrote the script.