ADVERTISEMENT

‘Committee Kurrollu,’ Niharika Konidela’s maiden production, gets a release date

Updated - July 21, 2024 12:43 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 12:37 pm IST

Written and directed by Yadhu Vamsi, the film stars Sandeep Saroj, Yaswanth Pendyala, Eshwar Rachiraju, and Prasad Behara in the lead roles

The Hindu Bureau

Niharika Konidela; poster of ‘Committee Kurrollu’ | Photo Credit: @niharikakonidela/Instagram and @PinkElephant_P/X

The makers of the upcoming Telugu drama, Committee Kurrollu, have announced the film’s release date. The film marks actor Niharika Konidela’s maiden production.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Niharika’s Pink Elephant Pictures released a fun promo video to announce that the film will be released in theatres on August 9.

Written and directed by Yadhu Vamsi, the film stars Sandeep Saroj, Yaswanth Pendyala, Eshwar Rachiraju, and Prasad Behara in the lead roles. An earlier-released teaser showed glimpses of a story about a gang of youngsters, who grapple with adulting and the social struggles they are forced to face, while still mourning a life that’s long gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane Nigam’s Tamil debut ‘Madraskaaran’ goes on floors

Raadhya, Tejaswi Rao, Teena Sravya, Vishika, and Shanmukhi Nagumanthri play the female leads, while the rest of the cast also features Trinadh Varma, Prasad Behara, Manikanta Parasu, Lokesh Kumar Parimi, Shyam Kalyan, Raghuvaran, Shiva Kumar Matta, and Akshay Srinivas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With music scored by Anudeep Dev, Committee Kurrollu has cinematography by Raju Edurolu and editing by Anwar Ali. Padmaja Konidela and Jayalakshmi Adapaka produce the film under the banners of Pink Elephant Pictures and Shree Radha Damodar Studios.

Here’s the teaser of Committee Kurrollu:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US