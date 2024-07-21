‘Committee Kurrollu,’ Niharika Konidela’s maiden production, gets a release date

The makers of the upcoming Telugu drama, Committee Kurrollu, have announced the film’s release date. The film marks actor Niharika Konidela’s maiden production.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Niharika’s Pink Elephant Pictures released a fun promo video to announce that the film will be released in theatres on August 9.

Written and directed by Yadhu Vamsi, the film stars Sandeep Saroj, Yaswanth Pendyala, Eshwar Rachiraju, and Prasad Behara in the lead roles. An earlier-released teaser showed glimpses of a story about a gang of youngsters, who grapple with adulting and the social struggles they are forced to face, while still mourning a life that’s long gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raadhya, Tejaswi Rao, Teena Sravya, Vishika, and Shanmukhi Nagumanthri play the female leads, while the rest of the cast also features Trinadh Varma, Prasad Behara, Manikanta Parasu, Lokesh Kumar Parimi, Shyam Kalyan, Raghuvaran, Shiva Kumar Matta, and Akshay Srinivas.

With music scored by Anudeep Dev, Committee Kurrollu has cinematography by Raju Edurolu and editing by Anwar Ali. Padmaja Konidela and Jayalakshmi Adapaka produce the film under the banners of Pink Elephant Pictures and Shree Radha Damodar Studios.

Here’s the teaser of Committee Kurrollu:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.