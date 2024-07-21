GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Committee Kurrollu,’ Niharika Konidela’s maiden production, gets a release date

Written and directed by Yadhu Vamsi, the film stars Sandeep Saroj, Yaswanth Pendyala, Eshwar Rachiraju, and Prasad Behara in the lead roles

Updated - July 21, 2024 12:43 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 12:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Niharika Konidela; poster of ‘Committee Kurrollu’

Niharika Konidela; poster of ‘Committee Kurrollu’ | Photo Credit: @niharikakonidela/Instagram and @PinkElephant_P/X

The makers of the upcoming Telugu drama, Committee Kurrollu, have announced the film’s release date. The film marks actor Niharika Konidela’s maiden production.

On Saturday, Niharika’s Pink Elephant Pictures released a fun promo video to announce that the film will be released in theatres on August 9.

Written and directed by Yadhu Vamsi, the film stars Sandeep Saroj, Yaswanth Pendyala, Eshwar Rachiraju, and Prasad Behara in the lead roles. An earlier-released teaser showed glimpses of a story about a gang of youngsters, who grapple with adulting and the social struggles they are forced to face, while still mourning a life that’s long gone.

Shane Nigam’s Tamil debut ‘Madraskaaran’ goes on floors

Raadhya, Tejaswi Rao, Teena Sravya, Vishika, and Shanmukhi Nagumanthri play the female leads, while the rest of the cast also features Trinadh Varma, Prasad Behara, Manikanta Parasu, Lokesh Kumar Parimi, Shyam Kalyan, Raghuvaran, Shiva Kumar Matta, and Akshay Srinivas.

With music scored by Anudeep Dev, Committee Kurrollu has cinematography by Raju Edurolu and editing by Anwar Ali. Padmaja Konidela and Jayalakshmi Adapaka produce the film under the banners of Pink Elephant Pictures and Shree Radha Damodar Studios.

Here’s the teaser of Committee Kurrollu:

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.