Coming up in Hyderabad, Allu Studios

HYDERABAD

01 October 2020 15:20 IST

The Allu family announced the studio project on late actor Allu Ramalingaiah’s 99th birth anniversary

On October 1, coinciding with the 99th birth anniversary of late Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah, his family members led by Allu Aravind announced that Hyderabad will soon have a new film studio — Allu Studios. The announcement was made in the presence of Allu Venkatesh, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish.

The studio is expected to come up at Gandipet. Other details of the facilities the studio is likely to have and when it will be operational, will be announced at a later date. Allu Studios will be a premises for film shootings. “Our entire family has loved cinema and it makes us very happy to celebrate the legacy of our grandfather. We proudly dedicate Allu Studios to his loving memory,” reads a statement from the family.

The new studio will be an addition to the handful of film shooting and post-production studios in Hyderabad which boasts of Ramoji Film City, Annapurna Studios, Ramanaidu Studios and Sri Sarathi Studios, among others.

Advertising

Advertising

The Allu family plans to celebrate the 100th birth centenary of Allu Ramalingaiah in 2021 in Visakhapatnam, Palakollu, Guntur and Hyderabad.