Coming to Netflix: ’You’ Season 4 Part 1, ‘Class’, ‘Your Place or Mine’, and more

Avail on 2/1/2023

Gunther’s Millions

A dog with a trust fund isn’t the strangest part of this story. Gunther’s eccentric handler also lived a luxe life — with a cult-like entourage.

Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa

A silhouetted suspect moves to the crime-infested city of Beika with murder in mind, in this spinoff spoof of “Detective Conan.”

Avail on 2/2/2023

Freeridge

Four teen friends work to reverse a curse after a peculiar old box seems to bring misfortune — and more — into their lives.

MAKE MY DAY

On an isolated icy planet promising a bright future, prisoners are forced to excavate a rare energy source that leads to a deadly, unwelcome discovery.

Avail on 2/3/2023

Class

Three students from a poor neighborhood join an exclusive high school for Delhi elite where dark secrets and rumors ultimately lead to murder.

True Spirit

When Jessica Watson sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, she must overcome her greatest fear as she navigates the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean. Based on a true story.

Stromboli

Haunted by memories of her broken marriage and a fight with her daughter, a woman joins an intense self-help retreat when her vacation goes awry.

Vikingulven

After witnessing a grotesque murder at a party in her new town, a teenager starts having strange visions and bizarre desires.

Infiesto

As the coronavirus upends their lives, two detectives doggedly pursue those responsible for an abduction they realize is part of a sinister pattern.

Avail on 2/8/2023

The Exchange

Inspired by real events, two women set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait — and disrupt its corrupt boys club along the way.

Bill Russell: Legend

Featuring an interview with Bill Russell prior to his passing in 2022, Bill Russell: Legend is the definitive telling of the remarkable life and legacy of an NBA superstar and civil rights icon.

Avail on 2/9/2023

You: Season 4 Part 1

Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.

Dear David

A straight-A high schooler’s life is turned upside down when her risqué fantasy blog about her crush is leaked to everyone at school.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

An intergalactic bounty hunter takes dad duty to new extremes when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride with him to outer space and crash his mission.

Avail on 2/10/2023

Love to Hate You

For an attorney who despises losing to men and an A-list actor who distrusts women, love means nothing — until they’re forced to date each other.

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

Check in with this season’s former fiancés, one year since their big decisions to get married or walk away single.

10 Days of a Good Man

A lawyer turned private investigator takes on a missing person case, propelling him on an unexpected and life-altering quest.

Your Place or Mine

When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other’s lives that could open the door to love.

Avail on 2/13/2023

Squared Love All Over Again

A celebrity journalist and a down-to-earth teacher find their relationship in rocky waters when a job gets in the way of their new life together.

Avail on 2/14/2023

In Love All Over Again

Ever since they met, Irene and Julio have been falling in love, splitting up, and then trying again. Will they ever find their happy ending?

Perfect Match

Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition. (Episodes 1-4 on 2/14/2023)

All the Places

Two siblings who haven’t seen each other in 15 years mend their relationship while fulfilling a childhood dream: a motorcycle road trip through Mexico.

A Sunday Affair

Lifelong best friends Uche and Toyin fall for the same complicated man, which tests their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation.

Re/Member

Six high schoolers stuck in a murderous time loop must find the scattered remains of an unknown victim to break the curse and finally see another day.

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry

Jim Jefferies is back for his fifth Netflix comedy special, High n’ Dry and no topic is off limits. The comedian muses on stoned koalas, his dad’s vasectomy confusion, choosing between his hair and his sex drive and more.