Coming to Netflix: ‘You’ Season 3, ‘Army of Thieves,’ ‘My Name’ and more

‘You’ Season 3 and ‘Army of Thieves’

15 October 2021 15:11 IST

Penn Badgley’s stalker-thriller series returns, a prequel to the hit ‘Army of the Dead,’ and a new South Korean revenge-drama series are new to the platform

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

Avail on 10/15/2021

You: Season 3

Now married with a young baby, Love and Joe try to forge a normal life in the affluent suburb of Madre Linda. But old habits die hard.

The Forgotten Battle

During WWII’s crucial Battle of the Scheldt, the lives of a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier and a reluctant Resistance recruit tragically intersect.

My Name

Following her father’s murder, a revenge-driven woman puts her trust in a powerful crime boss — and enters the police force under his direction.

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

The Sharkpack gets ready for Halloween with the spooky legend of the “Fearsome Fog” — and Sharkdog must save trick-or-treating from a slimy sea monster!

Little Things: Season 4

From cohabitation to living long-distance, Kavya and Dhruv have weathered it all. But will their six years of history ensure a future together?

The Four of Us

After their partner swap experiment takes a turn, four friends arrive at a remote beach hut to face the fallout and purge themselves of deeper truths.

Karma’s World

Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem.

The Trip

Eager to end their marriage by murdering each other, a husband and wife head to a remote cabin — but soon find themselves facing an even bigger threat.

Avail on 10/16/2021

Misfit: The Series

The Misfits are in for a wild year as they prepare a school musical. But when the strict new headmaster bans the show, it’s up to Julia to save the day.

Avail on 10/19/2021

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3

Gabby, Pandy and their crew of kitty friends are back with even more special deliveries, surprising journeys and make-at-home lessons, too!

In for a Murder (W jak morderstwo)

A stay-at-home mom and avid reader of crime stories discovers the deepest secrets of a small town’s residents while investigating a woman’s murder.

Avail on 10/20/2021

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Episodes 9-10)

The dating experiment comes to Brazil as local singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face.

Stuck Together

When Paris goes into lockdown during the pandemic, the quirky residents of an apartment building must adjust to a new life — and one another.

Night Teeth

A young driver picks up two mysterious women for a night of party hopping. But when his passengers reveal their true nature, he must fight to stay alive.

Found

After DNA tests reveal them to be cousins, three girls adopted by different American families travel to China in hopes of meeting their birth parents.

Avail on 10/21/2021

Sex, Love & Goop

Courageous couples journey toward more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy with help from Gwyneth Paltrow and a team of experts in this reality series.

Flip a Coin (ONE OK ROCK Documentary)

Unable to tour in 2020, the members of ONE OK ROCK work for months to put on an online concert that matches the energy of their in-person shows.

After We Fell

Tessa and Hardin’s passion burns hotter than ever. But with secrets kept and promises broken, desire alone won’t be enough to build a future together.

Insiders

An innovative new reality show.

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam

Famous influencer Julien Bam and his sidekick Joon Kim scramble to return to life as they know it after accidentally traveling to a parallel dimension.

Komi Can’t Communicate

At a high school full of unique characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6

Beach days, bedtime stories and fun with best friends! Cory Carson’s always on the go for more laughter and heartwarming lessons in Bumperton Hills!

Avail on 10/22/2021

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

In the early 2000s, Yoo Young-chul hammered his victims to death and cast fear across Seoul. This docuseries recounts the hunt for a prolific killer.

Inside Job

For employees of the Deep State, conspiracies aren’t just theories — they’re fact. And keeping them a secret is a full-time job.

Locke & Key: Season 2

The magical mystery series based on comics by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez returns for a new season.

More than Blue: The Series

A romantic series based on the hit 2018 Taiwanese film.

Dynasty: Season 4

A wedding, a funeral, a new family member and a whole lot of drama up the stakes for the Colbys and Carringtons this season.

Adventure Beast

Wildlife expert Bradley Trevor Greive travels the globe, getting into zany misadventures while imparting weird, wonderful, totally true nature factoids.

Little Big Mouth

A 9-year-old boy living with his single mom and granddad has his life upended when a rock guitarist enters their world.

Roaring Twenties (Episodes 1-3)

In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.

Maya and the Three

A Mesoamerican-inspired warrior princess embarks on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the vengeful gods of the underworld.

Avail on 10/27/2021

Sintonia: Season 2

Months later, Rita, Nando and Doni remain close. But as the trio embraces new paths, can they continue to thrive while staying true to their roots?

Avail on 10/28/2021

The Motive

Decades after a 14-year-old boy brutally killed his family in Jerusalem in 1986, this documentary revisits the horrifying crime.

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3

While overcoming personal struggles, Luis Miguel contemplates sharing his life story. In the 90s, he strikes up a relationship with Mariah Carey.

Avail on 10/29/2021

Call My Agent: Bollywood

From pulling off casting coups to calming celebrity egos, the drama never stops for four Mumbai talent agents hustling to save their sinking company.

Mythomaniac: Season 2

As the truth about Lorenzo slowly comes to light, Elvira tries to reconcile with her family, who find escape and comfort in new tribes and romances.

Colin in Black & White

This drama series from Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay explores Kaepernick’s high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.

The Time It Takes

Lina moves house, looks for a new job and tries new things... in an attempt to forget her first love. Starring Nadia de Santiago and Álvaro Cervantes.

Army of Thieves

In this prequel to “Army of the Dead,” a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

Roaring Twenties (Episodes 4-6)

In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.

Dear Mother

When Jean-Louis’ heart stops beating, he must confront his Oedipal issues — and ask his mother a delicate question — or he’ll be dead in three days.