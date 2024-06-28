Coming to Netflix: ‘Wild Wild Punjab,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,’ ‘Desperate Lies,’ and more

Avail on 7/02/2024

SPRINT

Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world’s fastest humans.

Avail on 7/03/2024

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 - Eps 9-10

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

The Man with 1000 Kids

A group of families learn the charismatic man they had trusted is sperm donor to hundreds - or perhaps thousands - of other children across the world.

Avail on 7/04/2024

Barbecue Showdown: Season 3

The mouthwatering cooking competition returns as nine contestants face off in a fiery battle to be the next barbecue champion.

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 - Eps 1-4

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

Avail on 7/05/2024

Desperate Lies

Due to a rare phenomenon, a woman finds herself pregnant with twins by two men. Over time, she strives to keep her family united — and her secrets hidden.

The Imaginary

Rudger, a made-up friend, gets separated from his best friend Amanda and must team up with lost Imaginaries to get back to her before he fades away.

Goyo

A young autistic museum guide lives by a strict routine — until he falls in love with his coworker and must confront a whirlwind of new, intense emotions.

Avail on 7/09/2024

The Boyfriend

Over the course of a month, a group of men live under one roof and run a coffee truck together to connect and hopefully meet their one true boyfriend.

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn

A new stand-up special from comedian Hannah Berner.

Avail on 7/10/2024

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 - Ep 11

Eva Lasting: Season 2

Eva’s return sparks a new round of school debates, deep chats, dating dramas, magical moments of camaraderie — and endless hope for Camilo.

Receiver

This riveting sports series follows the 2023 season of NFL receivers Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson.

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2

Ready, set, whisk! Emotions — and cakes — run high as six new teams whip up jaw-dropping culinary creations to wow the judges and take home the dough.

Wild Wild Punjab

A group of drunk boys decide to avenge a friend’s breakup by crashing his ex’s wedding and achieve closure. What ensues is a bold and impromptu plan for a “breakup trip” leading to unforeseen adventures in this maze of a land called — Wild Wild Punjab!

Avail on 7/11/2024

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 - Eps 5-7

Another Self: Season 2

As they continue to explore their ancestral traumas, Ada, Sevgi, and Leyla face life-altering decisions amid new beginnings in coastal Ayvalık.

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3

Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people.

Vanished into the Night

A father, immersed in a difficult divorce process, embarks on a dangerous mission when his children disappear from their isolated country house.

Avail on 7/12/2024

The Champion

A hot-headed football star has it all until a fight gets him benched and assigned a new tutor: a reclusive academic who’ll teach him to face his fears.

Blame the Game

Pia invites her new boyfriend Jan to her regular game night, but the unannounced arrival of Pia’s ex raises the stakes for everyone.

Exploding Kittens

It’s the ultimate fight between good and evil when God and his nemesis, the spawn of Satan, are sent to Earth to live with humans — as talking cats.

Lobola Man

Ace Ngubeni, a slick lobola negotiator, faces his toughest deal yet for a shy client — only to find the stakes are higher than cash.

Avail on 7/14/2024

Miss Night and Day

A woman who magically switches between her 20s and 50s lands an internship at the Prosecution Service, caught between two generations and a tough boss.