Coming to Netflix: ‘Vijay 69,’ ‘Meet Me Next Christmas,’ ‘Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson,’ and more

Avail on 11/1/2024

Bad Exorcist: All Saints’ Day

With a rising demand for holy candles on All Saints’ Day, Domino ditches Bogdan and partners up with a wealthy grave robber and his cemetery schemes.

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football

Spanish footballers come together for the first time to relive the turbulent 2023 Women’s World Cup and the kiss that overshadowed their victory.

Let Go

A jaded mother makes a last-ditch effort to keep her family together by taking them on a trip to their teenage daughter’s pole dancing competition.

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase

Best friends Brooklyn and Malibu race across Europe to solve a mystery when a show horse is stolen while they’re on vacation in the English countryside.

Avail on 11/5/2024

Love Village: Season 2

With over-the-hill vision, sleep-disrupting snoring and plenty of drama, mature singles move into a traditional house in Okinawa searching for true love.

Avail on 11/6/2024

Love Is Blind: Argentina

The pods are open, and so are the hearts — now in Argentina. Who will make it past appearances in the experiment where saying “I do” comes sight unseen?

Meet Me Next Christmas

On a quest to meet the man of her dreams, a hopeless romantic races across New York City to find a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas concert.

Pedro Páramo

Based on Juan Rulfo’s landmark novel, a man searches for his father, Pedro Páramo, in a town doomed by violence and the fury of a frustrated love.

Avail on 11/7/2024

Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2

Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact — with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail.

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson

Go inside Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their must-see heavyweight boxing match live on Nov. 15.

Born for the Spotlight

Chasing glamour, fame and artistry, women with a passion for acting must push the limits to pursue their dreams in the ruthless world of show business.

10 Days of a Curious Man

When a young woman goes missing in Istanbul, a jaded writer gets tangled up in a deadly chain of events as he sets out to find her — and a good story.

Avail on 11/8/2024

Bank Under Siege

Spain, 1981: When armed men hold up a bank and take hundreds hostage, a reporter races against the authorities to uncover the true motive for the heist.

The Cage

Dreaming of going pro, a young fighter struggles to be seen until an unexpected combat lands him a shot at the big time — and a brutal rival in the cage.

Mr. Plankton

A man with little chance for happiness and his ex, the unhappiest bride-to-be, are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life.

Investigation Alien

In this gripping docuseries, legendary reporter George Knapp travels the globe to uncover new evidence about UFOs and investigate their presence on Earth.

Vijay 69

Vijay 69 is a quirky, slice-of-life film about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon at the age of 69!

Umjolo: The Gone Girl

A couple’s seemingly perfect relationship falters when one of them learns about the other’s infidelity — but who said that relationships were easy?

Avail on 11/9/2024

Arcane: Season 2

Alliances are forged, allegiances are smashed and fresh dangers emerge as the battle between Piltover and Zaun inspires both glory and heartbreak.

Avail on 11/12/2024

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil

To wear the hip-hop crown, you’ll need to rule the stage. Brazilian rappers face off in this competition featuring Filipe Ret, Djonga, Tasha and Tracie.

Avail on 11/13/2024

Sisters’ Feud

A woman’s refusal to join her sister’s twisted scheme sparks betrayal and revenge as she tries to reunite with her long-lost daughter in prison.

The Mothers of Penguins

When her seven-year-old son is expelled from school, an MMA fighter realizes her toughest fight won’t be in the octagon, but in parenthood.

SPRINT Part 2

Fueled by speed and determination, the world’s top sprinters gather in Paris, ready to break records and compete for Olympic gold.

Hot Frosty

When a young widow’s magic scarf brings a dashing snowman to life, can he help her rediscover romance, laughter and holiday cheer before he melts away?

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley

He had one chance to show the world he was still the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Discover the story behind Elvis Presley’s triumphant ‘68 comeback special.

Avail on 11/14/2024

Beyond Goodbye

After a tragic accident takes the love of her life, Saeko feels oddly drawn to a stranger — who, unbeknownst to both, received her late fiancé’s heart.

The Lost Children

After a plane crash, four indigenous children fight to survive in the Colombian Amazon relying on ancestral wisdom as a desperate rescue mission unfolds.

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

After moving to the city of Dimmadelphia with her parents, Hazel discovers that her next-door neighbors are magical fairy godparents in disguise!