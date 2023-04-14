Coming to Netflix: ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites,’ ‘Indian Matchmaking Season 3,’ ‘The Matchmaker,’ and more

April 14, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Avail on 4/17/2023

Oggy Oggy: Season 2

From the ski slopes to under the seas, Oggy Oggy and his cute kitty friends stick together through any adventure and make sure everyone’s all smiles.

Avail on 4/18/2023

How To Get Rich

Money holds power over us — but it doesn’t have to. Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives.

Longest Third Date

When Matt and Khani match on Hinge, sparks fly. So much so that they spontaneously fly to Costa Rica for their third date — and get stuck as the world shuts down in March 2020. An extended stay in paradise becomes the ultimate test of compatibility.

Avail on 4/19/2023

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

When Rita Repulsa returns, the Power Rangers are the only ones who can stop her! But after 30 years, can the team still be the heroes the world needs?

Chimp Empire

From the Academy Award-winning co-director of My Octopus Teacher and the team behind Rise of the Warrior Apes, Chimp Empire explores the fascinating world of the largest chimpanzee society ever discovered as they navigate complex social politics, family dynamics and dangerous territory disputes. Narrated by Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali.

Avail on 4/20/2023

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

A rebellious vampire with a broken tooth falls for a shy dentist on the streets of Kolkata — but will human and mystical forces keep them apart?

The Diplomat

Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her turbulent marriage to a political star.

Avail on 4/21/2023

Rough Diamonds

When a prodigal son sends his family’s empire into crushing debt, his estranged brother returns to Antwerp’s diamond district to pick up the pieces.

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3

From London to New Delhi, matchmaker Sima Taparia helps more marriage-ready singles find romance while providing plenty of reality checks along the way.

One More Time

On her 40th birthday, Amelia makes a fateful wish to be 18 again back in 2002 but soon regrets it when she’s stuck reliving the day over and over again.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love

Work brings an American travel executive to Vietnam, where a free-spirited tour guide helps open her eyes to a beautifully adventurous way of life.

Chokehold

Evading a scandal, a couple from Istanbul starts over in a town on the Aegean coast — but quickly discovers the locals are determined to get rid of them.

Avail on 4/22/2023

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4

Ada, Iggy and Rosie add a new friend to the science squad this season: technology whiz-kid Benny B. He’s got great ideas — and a super-cool robot dog!

Avail on 4/26/2023

Workin’ Moms: Season 7

In an emotional final season, Kate and her friends seek a balance between professional wins and personal fulfilment. It’s hard — but laughter helps.

Love After Music

No one can and no one should live without love. This series traces the passionate life and career of iconic Argentinian rock star Fito Páez.

The Good Bad Mother

A tragic accident leaves an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child — forcing him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship.

Kiss, Kiss!

Convinced he can charm any woman, a tenacious flirt sets his sights on a headstrong bride-to-be engaged to the son of an ambitious politician.

Avail on 4/27/2023

The Nurse

A new nurse at a hospital begins to suspect her colleague’s desire for attention may be tied to a series of patient deaths. Based on a true story.

The Matchmaker

When an office worker becomes powerfully infatuated with his office’s beautiful intern, he follows her to a desert resort beset by bizarre forces.

Sharkdog: Season 3

Sharkdog loves being a part of Max’s family, but he wonders if there are more Sharkdogs out there like him — and goes on a wild adventure to find out!

Avail on 4/28/2023

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles.

AKA

A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss’s young son.