Coming to Netflix: ‘The Railway Men’, ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Part 1, ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’

A former rock star with a faulty memory and a family in shambles, all due to his addiction problem, sets off on a frantic search to find his missing son.

Avail on 11/16/2023

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1

Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning.

Best. Christmas. Ever!

After a twist of fate brings their families together for Christmas, Charlotte sets out to prove her old friend Jackie’s life is too good to be true.

In Love and Deep Water

Romance, mystery and mayhem unfolds aboard a luxury liner heading for the Aegean Sea when a butler and a passenger try to solve a baffling murder.

Avail on 11/17/2023

The Queenstown Kings

After his father’s death, a washed-up soccer star returns to rural Queenstown and struggles to connect with his son, a promising player with big dreams.

All-Time High

A con artist in dire need of cash and a woman with a crypto fortune hit it off. Is she the target of his dreams, or is the scammer about to get scammed?

Rustin

Activist Bayard Rustin faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington.

Believer 2

A determined detective continues his search for the truth behind Asia’s largest drug organization and its elusive boss he has unfinished business with.

CoComelon Lane

Join your favorite “CoComelon” characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings — and the world around them — in this story-driven series.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated.

Avail on 11/18/2023

The Railway Men

After a deadly gas leaks from a factory in Bhopal, brave railway workers risk their lives to save others in the face of an unspeakable disaster.

Avail on 11/20/2023

Stamped from the Beginning

Using innovative animation and expert insights, this documentary based on Ibram X. Kendi’s bestseller explores the history of racist ideas in America.

Avail on 11/21/2023

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool

After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers — and himself — on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn’t personal.

Leo

Adam Sandler is a lizard named Leo in this coming-of-age musical comedy about the last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet.

Avail on 11/22/2023

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2

Chef and writer Stephen Satterfield breaks bread with cooks and scholars while exploring Black cuisine’s history and flavorful contributions to America.

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist

When an up-and-coming stylist is found stabbed to death in his home, a young detective is given 20 days to solve the case. Inspired by true events.

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me

A writer’s career — and entire life — suddenly goes off script when he falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals right before moving to Barcelona.

Squid Game: The Challenge

456 players. $4.56 million. One winner. The global phenomenon comes to life with games inspired by the original series and all new challenges.

Avail on 11/23/2023

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6

Opaline has captured nearly all the power of Equestria, and time’s running out! Can the ponies team up with the dragons to save magic and restore peace?

My Daemon

To save his mother, a kind-hearted boy and his tiny daemon friend set out on a journey across post-apocalyptic Japan as dark forces close in.

Avail on 11/24/2023

A Nearly Normal Family

The world of a seemingly perfect family shatters when a shocking murder proves that they’re willing to make desperate moves to protect each other.

Last Call for Istanbul

A chance meeting at the airport leads two married people to an unforgettable night full of excitement, desire, and temptation in New York City.

DOI BOY

A refugee builds a new identity as a sex worker in Thailand and gets caught up in a client’s risky scheme that might lead to a better life.

Wedding Games

When Alex and Eva choose to exchange vows at the very spot they first crossed paths, a series of hilarious missteps derails their journey to the altar.

Avail on 11/27/2023

Go Dog Go: Season 4

Tag and her best friend Scooch love lending a paw to their friends around Pawston, whether it’s delivering cookie boxes or hosting the Dogcathalon!

Avail on 11/28/2023

Love Like a K-Drama

Four actresses from Japan go to South Korea to audition and act alongside Korean actors for roles in a series of love stories. Will true romance follow?

Onmyoji

In the gilded enclave of the imperial court, a gifted mystic befriends a brilliant musician, and together they solve cases rising from the demonic realm.

Avail on 11/29/2023

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife

This shocking docuseries about one of the biggest frauds in modern medical history exposes a thoracic surgeon famous for groundbreaking achievements in the field of regenerative medicine.

Avail on 11/30/2023

Obliterated

An elite special forces team must thwart a deadly threat in Las Vegas in this high-octane action-comedy series from the creators of “Cobra Kai.”

Family Switch

A family descends into chaos days before Christmas when a rare cosmic event causes the parents to swap bodies with their teenage kids.

Hard Days

Already running from a mess of problems, a desperate cop thinks he’s gotten away with a hit-and-run. But there was a witness, and they’ve got his number.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Mr. Wolf and his crew of animal outlaws realize they’ll need to restore the city’s Christmas spirit to keep their annual holiday heist afloat.

