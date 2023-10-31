Coming to Netflix: ‘The Killer’, ‘Sly’, ‘NYAD’, ‘All the Light We Cannot See’, and more

October 31, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

Avail on 11/1/2023

Locked In

A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a coma patient’s injuries — and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them.

Nuovo Olimpo

In 1970s Rome, a casual encounter between Enea and Pietro at a movie theatre turns into an unforgettable romance — until destiny pulls them apart.

Hurricane Season

When a group of kids finds a corpse floating in a canal, the brutal reality behind the perverse crime unravels a town’s hidden secrets.

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom

Did Jens Soering murder his girlfriend’s parents in 1985 — or was she the killer? This docuseries digs into questions that still swirl around the case.

Avail on 11/2/2023

Cigarette Girl

A gifted artisan’s journey of love and self-discovery unfolds as she defies tradition within Indonesia’s clove cigarette industry in the 1960s.

All the Light We Cannot See

In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide. Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller.

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion

From poverty to soccer legend, this documentary captures the rise of Colombia’s René Higuita, his revolutionary career and the birth of “The Scorpion.”

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 1

When a dark force threatens to destroy Unicorn Island, a brave teen and her five schoolmates must rise up to protect their beloved magical academy.

Onimusha

With a demonic weapon in hand, a wandering swordsman-for-hire and a samurai brotherhood take on an uprising of the undead.

Avail on 11/3/2023

Ferry: The Series

Desperate for funds, Ferry Bouman stumbles upon a golden opportunity when a high-profile bust leaves a vacant position among Brabant’s top dealers.

Blue Eye Samurai

Driven by a dream of revenge against the white father who made her an outcast in Edo-period Japan, a young warrior cuts a bloody path toward her destiny.

Erin & Aaron

Erin and Aaron’s names may sound similar, but they couldn’t be more opposite — and through music these new stepsiblings are learning to live in harmony.

Selling Sunset: Season 7

The agents hustle to move houses in a tough market, but bad blood and unfinished business could bring down what they’ve built. Can they keep it together?

NYAD

Athlete Diana Nyad sets out at 60 to achieve a nearly impossible lifelong dream: to swim from Cuba to Florida across more than 100 miles of open ocean.

Daily Dose of Sunshine

A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a ray of light for those under her care, despite the challenges coming her way.

Vacaciones de verano

When two friends lose their jobs and find gigs as children’s entertainers at a luxury hotel, they sneak in their kids to give them a summer vacation.

Sly

His love of film began as an escape from a rocky childhood. From underdog to Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone tells his story in this documentary.

Avail on 11/08/2023

The Claus Family 3

When the delivery of presents goes wrong and Grandpa Noël gets in trouble, siblings Jules and Noor must work together to save Christmas. Can they do it?

Escaping Twin Flames

A couple built a spiritual business to help people find true love. Now, former followers are sharing their disturbing practices in this docuseries.

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend

How did a conflict between the world’s wealthiest woman and her daughter spiral into national scandal? This riveting docuseries tells the whole story.

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld

This documentary reveals how a group of hackers powered the darkest corners of the internet from a Cold War-era bunker in a quiet German tourist town.

Robbie Williams

After 25 years of his record-breaking solo career, Robbie looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight.

Avail on 11/09/2023

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson, and other film luminaries look back at LA’s historic Egyptian Theatre as it returns to its former movie palace glory.

Akuma Kun

Akuma Kun, a boy raised by a demon, works with his half-human partner Mephisto III as paranormal investigators to solve various murder and mysteries.

Avail on 11/10/2023

The Killer

After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers — and himself — on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn’t personal.

At the Moment

This anthology series set during the pandemic follows 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache.

Avail on 11/14/2023

Criminal Code

To crack the code of an investigation into a larger-than-life robbery, federal agents need to get creative.

Suburræterna

While chaos rules over Rome, established alliances are at risk as tensions rise with emerging clans. The world of “Suburra” takes a new turn.

How to Become a Mob Boss

This darkly satirical how-to guide explores the rise and fall of history’s most notorious mob bosses and their tactics for success.

