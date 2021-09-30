Coming to Netflix: ‘The Guilty,’ ‘Diana: The Musical’ and more

Jake Gyllenhaal’s crime-thriller, a Broadway production on Princess Diana, and a new slasher film are some of the highlights on the platform

Here is the full list of upcoming titles on the platform:

Avail on 10/1/2021

MAID

After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.

Paik’s Spirit

Drinks keep the conversation flowing as culinary star Paik Jong-won and celebrity guests talk life, food and booze over intoxicating meals.

Swallow

Waylaid by life’s pressures in 1980s Lagos, Nigeria, Tolani becomes involved in drug smuggling with her streetwise friend and must face the fallout.

The Guilty

A troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations — and reckonings.

Forever Rich

A rising rap superstar spirals out when a humiliating video goes viral and pushes him into a battle for redemption — over the course of one long night.

Scaredy Cats

On her 12th birthday, Willa Ward receives a purr-fect gift that unlocks a world of witchcraft, talking animals and so much more with her best friends.

Diana: The Musical

The dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana takes center stage in this original musical, filmed in advance of its official Broadway opening.

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

A colony of German Christians with a charismatic and manipulative leader establishes itself in Chile and becomes instrumental to the dictatorship.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

Meliodas and his friends jump back into action when the new era of peace is threatened by a powerful magical alliance that could spell the end for all.

Avail on 10/3/2021

Scissor Seven: Season 3

After his departure from Chicken Island, Seven makes a few detours before winding up in Xuanwu, where there’s a steep price on his head.

Avail on 10/4/2021

On My Block: Season 4

Two years after going their separate ways, Ruby, Jamal, Monse and Cesar face new threats and must decide if their friendship is truly ride or die.

Avail on 10/5/2021

Escape The Undertaker

Can The New Day survive the surprises at The Undertaker’s spooky mansion? It’s up to you to decide their fate in this interactive WWE-themed special.

Avail on 10/6/2021

The Five Juanas

Five women with the same birthmark set out to unravel the truth about their pasts and discover a tragic web of lies spun by a powerful politician.

Baking Impossible

Top bakers and engineers team up to build edible creations that must taste delicious and survive intense engineering stress tests to win $100,000.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Makani and her friends at Osborne High School try to identify and stop a masked killer who’s targeting students and exposing their biggest secrets.

Love Is Blind: Brazil (New weekly episodes)

The dating experiment comes to Brazil as local singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face.

Bad Sport

True crime and sports intersect in a docuseries that examines global controversies and scandals with firsthand accounts from those involved.

Avail on 10/7/2021

The Billion Dollar Code

In 1990s Berlin, an artist and a hacker invented a new way to see the world. Years later, they reunite to sue Google for patent infringement on it.

Sexy Beasts: Season 2

It’s back — and beastier than ever. Follow six new singles as they strip away superficiality for a string of cheeky and charming costumed speed dates.

Avail on 10/8/2021

Pretty Smart

Book-smart Chelsea discovers she has a lot to learn about happiness when she’s forced to move in with her bubbly sister and three roommates.

Family Business: Season 3

Whisked off to a remote monastery, the Hazans contend with volatile captors, a mind-bending new product line and a doozy of a family secret.

My Brother, My Sister

When their father’s will forces them to live together, siblings Nik and Tesla — and Tesla’s kids — try to overcome their differences to become a family.

Grudge

Ahead of a promotion, a police chief becomes embroiled in a fatal incident and uncovers a grudge-fueled plot that threatens his associates.

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Follow Hansel and Gretel as they walk out of their own story into a winding and wickedly witty tale full of strange — and scary — surprises.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Koko grows up in the jungle with a solitary Zarude. When he meets Ash and Pikachu, he discovers the human world — and a plot threatening his home!

Avail on 10/9/2021

Blue Period

Bored with life, popular high schooler Yatora Yaguchi jumps into the beautiful yet unrelenting world of art after finding inspiration in a painting.

Avail on 10/11/2021

The King’s Affection

When the crown prince is killed, his twin sister assumes the throne while trying to keep her identity and affection for her first love a royal secret.

Avail on 10/12/2021

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

While COVID-19 exacerbates vulnerabilities across the world, unsung heroes in all levels of society help the tide turn toward a brighter future.

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

Chills, thrills and behind-the-scenes brawls: Insiders reveal the stories behind more of your favorite megahits in this funny, eye-opening docuseries.

Bright: Samurai Soul

In the early years of Japan’s Meiji Restoration, a human ronin must unite with an orc assassin to save an elf orphan from their common adversary.

Mighty Express: Season 5

The Mighty Express trains team up on the tracks to deliver a huge rubber ducky, a giant robot and tons of pizza on exciting mega missions!

Avail on 10/13/2021

Reflection of You

A thriving painter’s enviable life begins to fray at the edges when a bright young woman she once befriended resurfaces as a shell of her former self.

Hiacynt

Poland, 1985: Not satisfied with the result of a murder investigation, a young officer in communist Warsaw sets out on his own to discover the truth.

Fever Dream

The charged relationship between two young moms, one a visitor and the other a local, reveals a looming environmental catastrophe and a spiritual crash.

Avail on 10/14/2021

Another Life: Season 2

The stakes couldn’t get higher as Niko and her crew witness the annihilation of a planet. How do you negotiate with aliens capable of such brutality?

One Night in Paris

Mixing sketches with rapid-fire sets, this special brings together top comedians from France’s stand-up scene as they explore life during the pandemic.

A World Without

Three spirited teenage girls join a self-improvement program that forces them into heartbreaking choices.

Coming Soon

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

Suicide, murder... or something else? This docuseries examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family.