Coming to Netflix: ‘The Good Nurse’, ‘Wendell & Wild’, ‘Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy’, and more

A still from 'Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy'

Avail on 10/17/2022

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

Food-loving friends Waffles and Mochi get cooking in their very own restaurant, where hungry customers come to feast on flavors from all over the world!

(L to R) Waffles (puppeteering by Sarah Berman), Michelle Obama, Mochi (puppeteering by David Bizzaro)

Avail on 10/18/2022

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6

From Croatia to Philadelphia, Phil travels the globe with a smile as he savors local cuisine and culture. Plus, he pays tribute to his beloved parents.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (Episodes 1-3)

The acclaimed true-crime docuseries reboot returns for a new season.

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy

Getting blackmailed. Offending a professional boxer. Trick-or-treating with his son. Gabriel shares his highs and lows in this landmark stand-up special.

LiSA Another Great Day

Glimpse into the world of the songstress known as the “Anime Song Queen” as she reflects on the first decade of her career and looks to the future.

Avail on 10/19/2022

Love is Blind: Season 3 (Episodes 1-4)

After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Notre-Dame

Inspired by true accounts from French firefighters, this drama series explores the impact of the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame on a diverse group of Parisians.

The Green Glove Gang

When their latest heist goes wrong, three older female burglars evade officials by hiding out in a nursing home — where they uncover a sinister secret.

The School of Good and Evil

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond put to the test when they’re whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains.

Avail on 10/21/2022

28 Days Haunted

Three teams each spend 28 days in some of America’s most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Barbarians II

A year after Varus’ defeat, a new Roman general gets settled in Germania as Ari seeks to become king of all the tribes — but a rival stands in his way.

From Scratch

An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents.

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule

Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking.

Descendant

Descendants of the enslaved Africans on an illegal ship that arrived in Alabama in 1860 seek justice and healing when the craft’s remains are discovered.

ONI: Thunder God’s Tail

In a mystical world of Japanese gods and spirits, a courageous girl strives to follow in her mysterious father’s footsteps and find her true powers.

Avail on 10/23/2022

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

Franco Escamilla takes the stage in California for a comedy special filled with humorous observations on gossiping, the pandemic and airport experiences.

Avail on 10/25/2022

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (Episodes 4-6)

The acclaimed true-crime docuseries reboot returns for a new season.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro.

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Getting engaged. Getting iced. Getting a mind-blowing butt massage. Fortune Feimster shares uproarious stories from her life in this stand-up special.

Avail on 10/26/2022

Love is Blind: Season 3 (Episodes 5-7)

After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Hellhole

In 1987 Poland, a police officer investigating mysterious disappearances infiltrates a remote monastery — and discovers a dark truth about its clergy

The Good Nurse

Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth. A gripping thriller based on true events, the film is directed by Tobias Lindholm, written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and stars Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren and Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen, as well as Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens.

Robbing Mussolini

At the end of WWII, a ragtag group of resistance fighters plans an impossible heist: to steal Mussolini’s treasure from Milan’s fascist headquarters.

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn

From his rise as a business mogul to his plummet into international notoriety, this true crime documentary examines the bizarre story of Carlos Ghosn.

Avail on 10/27/2022

Earthstorm

Storm chasers, survivors and first responders recount their harrowing experiences with volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes.

Dubai Bling

Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm.

Cici

A family migrates to the city after a tragic loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface.

Family Reunion: Part 5

The McKellans grow in more ways than one as unexpected struggles put their strength to the test. But no matter what, it’s still family over everything.

Daniel Spellbound

A teen tracker follows in his late father’s footsteps to uncover a conspiracy in the magical world in this exciting supernatural adventure series.

Romantic Killer

Living her best single life, romance is the last thing on Anzu’s mind — until a tiny match-making wizard suddenly turns her life into a clichéd romcom.

Avail on 10/28/2022

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Jay Lycurgo (“Titans”) and Nadia Parkes (“Doctor Who”) star in this bloody and breathtaking fantasy series based on the “Half Bad” books by Sally Green.

Big Mouth: Season 6

The Emmy-winning adult animation series returns for a new season.

If Only

Ten years into a disappointing marriage, Emma is struggling to cope — until she gets an unbelievable opportunity to live the past decade all over again.

Drink Masters

World-class mixologists pour their hearts into deliciously innovative cocktails in this high-stakes competition hosted by comedian Tone Bell.

Wendell & Wild

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele star in this stop-motion animation adventure about two demon brothers who escape the Underworld.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Grimme Award winner Edward Berger directs this tense drama based on the bestseller by Erich Maria Remarque.

Wild is the Wind

Racial tensions and corruption come to a head in a small, segregated town after the police find the body of a young Afrikaner girl in the bush.

My Encounter with Evil

A chilling series about how three women faced evil; from their very own voices we learn horrifying real testimonies about possessions, infestations and exorcisms

I AM A STALKER

From the producers behind “I Am A Killer,” this true-crime docuseries is told from the perspectives of stalkers and survivors.

Avail on 10/29/2022

Deadwind: Season 3

After Karppi and Nurmi reconcile, the pair dives into a case involving a mysterious symbol, pharmaceutical promises and a deeply disturbed murderer.