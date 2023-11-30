Coming to Netflix: ‘The Archies’, ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Part 2, ‘Leave the World Behind’, and more

Avail on 12/1/2023
Sweet Home: Season 2
Who’s knocking? A monster, a human, or a hybrid…? The stakes are higher than ever as the lines begin to blur, and nobody is safe from infection.
Avail on 12/4/2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2
Whoosh, here we go! Athena, Phoebe and Eden return to help their kids solve everyday problems with glitter, grit and a great attitude.
Avail on 12/5/2023
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal
Acerbic comic Stavros Halkias skewers tech culture, air travel, sex — and himself — in this raunchy, rollicking and irreverent stand-up set.
Avail on 12/6/2023
Blood Coast
As a vicious drug dealer tries to overtake Marseille, a rogue police captain and his daredevil team welcome a new recruit with an agenda of her own.
Christmas as Usual
To celebrate their engagement, Thea takes Jashan home — but his Indian roots and her family’s Norwegian traditions clash in a chaotic Christmas.
Avail on 12/7/2023
Analog Squad
After learning of his estranged father’s sickness, a scheming middle-aged man assembles a fake family to reunite with him for one last time.
I Hate Christmas: Season 2
It’s that time of year again, but now Gianna is in love and ready to embrace the Christmas spirit — even if new issues arise and threaten it.
My Life With the Walter Boys
When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian’s big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship.
NAGA
Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school — and high society — in her hometown of San Pedro.
The Archies
Set in 1960’s India in the fictional hill station town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town’s favorite set of teenagers - Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.
Hilda: Season 3
A trip to see her great-aunt sparks Hilda’s interest in fairies. But the young explorer may have a stronger connection to the creatures than she thinks.
World War II: From the Frontlines
Through vividly enhanced archival footage and voices from all sides of the conflict, this docuseries brings WWII to life like never before.
Avail on 12/8/2023
Blood Vessel
Brought together by chance, six people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution stow away on a mysterious ship — not realizing the dangers that await.
Leave the World Behind
A family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices — and two strangers appear at their door.
Avail on 12/12/2023
Single’s Inferno: Season 3
A new set of singles embark on a journey of love on a remote island — navigating drama, passion and everything in between for a chance at Paradise.
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers.
Avail on 12/13/2023
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5
New faces join the Gotham Garage gang as they prepare to bring their business to the next level — but it’ll take a lot of hard work and creativity.
The Influencer
After a social media stunt goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while navigating a cutthroat online scene.
Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza
Brazil’s most polarizing pop singer opens up in this docuseries about her love life, career, controversies and the creation of a new album.
7/27/1904
A quirky nobleman navigates family feuds and clashes with peasants in his misguided quest to become Poland’s most famous figure In this satirical comedy.
Avail on 12/14/2023
As the Crow Flies: Season 2
Aslı and Lale must break from the norm and face fresh challenges as they continue to fight for their survival in a cutthroat media industry.
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2
With the Commonwealth irrevocably changed, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy, and paves the way for her successors Charles and William.
Yu Yu Hakusho
After a selfless act costs him his life, teen delinquent Yusuke Urameshi is chosen as a “Spirit Detective” to investigate cases involving rogue yokai.
ADVERTISEMENT