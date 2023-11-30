Coming to Netflix: ‘The Archies’, ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Part 2, ‘Leave the World Behind’, and more

November 30, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Avail on 12/1/2023

Sweet Home: Season 2

Who’s knocking? A monster, a human, or a hybrid…? The stakes are higher than ever as the lines begin to blur, and nobody is safe from infection.

Avail on 12/4/2023

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2

Whoosh, here we go! Athena, Phoebe and Eden return to help their kids solve everyday problems with glitter, grit and a great attitude.

Avail on 12/5/2023

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal

Acerbic comic Stavros Halkias skewers tech culture, air travel, sex — and himself — in this raunchy, rollicking and irreverent stand-up set.

Avail on 12/6/2023

Blood Coast

As a vicious drug dealer tries to overtake Marseille, a rogue police captain and his daredevil team welcome a new recruit with an agenda of her own.

Christmas as Usual

To celebrate their engagement, Thea takes Jashan home — but his Indian roots and her family’s Norwegian traditions clash in a chaotic Christmas.

Avail on 12/7/2023

Analog Squad

After learning of his estranged father’s sickness, a scheming middle-aged man assembles a fake family to reunite with him for one last time.

I Hate Christmas: Season 2

It’s that time of year again, but now Gianna is in love and ready to embrace the Christmas spirit — even if new issues arise and threaten it.

My Life With the Walter Boys

When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian’s big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship.

NAGA

Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school — and high society — in her hometown of San Pedro.

The Archies

Set in 1960’s India in the fictional hill station town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town’s favorite set of teenagers - Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Hilda: Season 3

A trip to see her great-aunt sparks Hilda’s interest in fairies. But the young explorer may have a stronger connection to the creatures than she thinks.

World War II: From the Frontlines

Through vividly enhanced archival footage and voices from all sides of the conflict, this docuseries brings WWII to life like never before.

Avail on 12/8/2023

Blood Vessel

Brought together by chance, six people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution stow away on a mysterious ship — not realizing the dangers that await.

Leave the World Behind

A family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices — and two strangers appear at their door.

Avail on 12/12/2023

Single’s Inferno: Season 3

A new set of singles embark on a journey of love on a remote island — navigating drama, passion and everything in between for a chance at Paradise.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers.

Avail on 12/13/2023

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

New faces join the Gotham Garage gang as they prepare to bring their business to the next level — but it’ll take a lot of hard work and creativity.

The Influencer

After a social media stunt goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while navigating a cutthroat online scene.

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza

Brazil’s most polarizing pop singer opens up in this docuseries about her love life, career, controversies and the creation of a new album.

7/27/1904

A quirky nobleman navigates family feuds and clashes with peasants in his misguided quest to become Poland’s most famous figure In this satirical comedy.

Avail on 12/14/2023

As the Crow Flies: Season 2

Aslı and Lale must break from the norm and face fresh challenges as they continue to fight for their survival in a cutthroat media industry.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

With the Commonwealth irrevocably changed, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy, and paves the way for her successors Charles and William.

Yu Yu Hakusho

After a selfless act costs him his life, teen delinquent Yusuke Urameshi is chosen as a “Spirit Detective” to investigate cases involving rogue yokai.