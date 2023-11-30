HamberMenu
Coming to Netflix: ‘The Archies’, ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Part 2, ‘Leave the World Behind’, and more

Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on Netflix

November 30, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Yuvraj Menda as DIlton Doiley, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Dot as Ethel Muggs in ‘The Archies’

Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Yuvraj Menda as DIlton Doiley, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Dot as Ethel Muggs in ‘The Archies’ | Photo Credit: Manpreet Singh/Netflix

Avail on 12/1/2023

‘Sweet Home’ K-drama review: Humanity hunts for answers in this gory horror-thriller

Sweet Home: Season 2

Who’s knocking? A monster, a human, or a hybrid…? The stakes are higher than ever as the lines begin to blur, and nobody is safe from infection.

Avail on 12/4/2023

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2

Whoosh, here we go! Athena, Phoebe and Eden return to help their kids solve everyday problems with glitter, grit and a great attitude.

Avail on 12/5/2023

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal

Acerbic comic Stavros Halkias skewers tech culture, air travel, sex — and himself — in this raunchy, rollicking and irreverent stand-up set.

Avail on 12/6/2023

Blood Coast

As a vicious drug dealer tries to overtake Marseille, a rogue police captain and his daredevil team welcome a new recruit with an agenda of her own.

A still from ‘Blood Coast’

A still from ‘Blood Coast’ | Photo Credit: Laurent le Crabe/Netflix

‘Leo’ English movie review: Adam Sandler is an astute lizard in this surprisingly sweet, feel-good comedy

Christmas as Usual

To celebrate their engagement, Thea takes Jashan home — but his Indian roots and her family’s Norwegian traditions clash in a chaotic Christmas.

Avail on 12/7/2023

Analog Squad

After learning of his estranged father’s sickness, a scheming middle-aged man assembles a fake family to reunite with him for one last time.

I Hate Christmas: Season 2

It’s that time of year again, but now Gianna is in love and ready to embrace the Christmas spirit — even if new issues arise and threaten it.

My Life With the Walter Boys

When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian’s big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship.

Ashby Gentry as Alex and Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 105 of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’

Ashby Gentry as Alex and Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 105 of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ | Photo Credit: Chris Large/© 2023 Netflix

NAGA

Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school — and high society — in her hometown of San Pedro.

‘The Archies’ trailer: In ‘60s India, a teen rebellion to save Riverdale

The Archies

Set in 1960’s India in the fictional hill station town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town’s favorite set of teenagers -  Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Hilda: Season 3

A trip to see her great-aunt sparks Hilda’s interest in fairies. But the young explorer may have a stronger connection to the creatures than she thinks.

World War II: From the Frontlines

Through vividly enhanced archival footage and voices from all sides of the conflict, this docuseries brings WWII to life like never before.

A still from ‘World War II: From the Frontlines’

A still from ‘World War II: From the Frontlines’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 12/8/2023

Blood Vessel

Brought together by chance, six people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution stow away on a mysterious ship — not realizing the dangers that await.

Leave the World Behind

A family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices — and two strangers appear at their door.

‘Squid Game’ re-enters Netflix Top 10 list as ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ viewership surges

Avail on 12/12/2023

Single’s Inferno: Season 3

A new set of singles embark on a journey of love on a remote island — navigating drama, passion and everything in between for a chance at Paradise.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers.

Avail on 12/13/2023

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

New faces join the Gotham Garage gang as they prepare to bring their business to the next level — but it’ll take a lot of hard work and creativity.

Siddhant, Ananya and Adarsh’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ to release on Netflix in December

The Influencer

After a social media stunt goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while navigating a cutthroat online scene.

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza

Brazil’s most polarizing pop singer opens up in this docuseries about her love life, career, controversies and the creation of a new album.

7/27/1904

A quirky nobleman navigates family feuds and clashes with peasants in his misguided quest to become Poland’s most famous figure In this satirical comedy.

Avail on 12/14/2023

As the Crow Flies: Season 2

Aslı and Lale must break from the norm and face fresh challenges as they continue to fight for their survival in a cutthroat media industry.

‘The Crown’ Season 6 Part 1 review: The royal soap opera hits a sombre speed-breaker on its final run

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

With the Commonwealth irrevocably changed, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy, and paves the way for her successors Charles and William.

A still from ‘The Crown: Season 6 Part 2’

A still from ‘The Crown: Season 6 Part 2’ | Photo Credit: JUSTIN DOWNING/NETFLIX

Yu Yu Hakusho

After a selfless act costs him his life, teen delinquent Yusuke Urameshi is chosen as a “Spirit Detective” to investigate cases involving rogue yokai.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema / World cinema / television

