Coming to Netflix: ‘Stranger Things 4,’ ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ and more
Here is the full list of titles coming to the platform over the next two weeks
Avail on 5/13/2022
Senior Year
A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she’s 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen.
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri
Reexamining his own legacy, a renowned figure in erotic cinema decides to branch out and make movies in other genres, from sci-fi to medieval action.
New Heights
When business consultant Michi Wyss inherits his late father’s troubled farm he must confront his rural past — and his family’s future.
The Lincoln Lawyer
An iconoclastic idealist runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln in this series based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels.
Avail on 5/16/2022
Vampire in the Garden
Though mortal enemies, a human girl and a vampire queen set out in search of the paradise where humans and vampires once coexisted in peace.
Avail on 5/18/2022
Love on the Spectrum U.S.
Following the success of the multi-award winning Australian series, this insightful and warmhearted US based docu-series follows autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
Anonymous and exploitative, a network of online chat rooms ran rampant with sex crimes. The hunt to take down its operators required guts and tenacity.
Avail on 5/19/2022
The G Word with Adam Conover
The G Word with Adam Conover is a hybrid comedy-documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the surprising ways the US government impacts our everyday lives, from the mundane to the life changing. With his signature blend of irreverence and insight, Conover explores the government’s triumphs, failures, and what we might be able to do to change it. Based on The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by best-selling author Michael Lewis (The Big Short, Moneyball), The G Word with Adam Conover is produced by Higher Ground alongside Adam Conover, Jon Cohen, and Jon Wolf of Fair Point.
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
Picking up where “The Boss Baby: Family Business” left off, adult Ted Templeton Jr. uses Tina’s magical formula to turn himself back into the Boss Baby. But returning to BabyCorp is anything but child’s play.
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
This documentary examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived
A new comedy special from Rodrigo Sant’Anna.
Avail on 5/20/2022
Wrong Side of the Tracks
A war veteran angry at the drug dealers and troublemakers infiltrating his neighborhood sets out to reform his wayward teenage granddaughter.
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
Uncanny worlds, violent delights and twisted kicks await in the third volume of the Emmy-winning animated anthology from Tim Miller and David Fincher.
Avail on 5/23/2022
Godspeed
An ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend’s beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey.
Avail on 5/26/2022
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
When Zipp realizes that the power of the crystals are fading, she goes on a mission to figure out why.
Avail on 5/27/2022
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1
Darkness returns to Hawkins just in time for spring break, triggering fresh terror, disturbing memories — and the threat of war.
Avail on 5/30/2022
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal
On a trip to the beautiful Taj Mahal, Bheem gets distracted trying to return a little girl’s lost teddy bear before someone steals it!
