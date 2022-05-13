Coming to Netflix: ‘Stranger Things 4,’ ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ and more

Here is the full list of titles coming to the platform over the next two weeks

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Avail on 5/13/2022

Senior Year

A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she’s 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen.

SENIOR YEAR - (Pictured) Rebel Wilson as Stephanie Conway | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Boris Martin

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri

Reexamining his own legacy, a renowned figure in erotic cinema decides to branch out and make movies in other genres, from sci-fi to medieval action.

New Heights

When business consultant Michi Wyss inherits his late father’s troubled farm he must confront his rural past — and his family’s future.

The Lincoln Lawyer

An iconoclastic idealist runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln in this series based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels.

Avail on 5/16/2022

Vampire in the Garden

Though mortal enemies, a human girl and a vampire queen set out in search of the paradise where humans and vampires once coexisted in peace.

Avail on 5/18/2022

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Following the success of the multi-award winning Australian series, this insightful and warmhearted US based docu-series follows autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

Love on the Spectrum (US) | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Anonymous and exploitative, a network of online chat rooms ran rampant with sex crimes. The hunt to take down its operators required guts and tenacity.

Avail on 5/19/2022

The G Word with Adam Conover

The G Word with Adam Conover is a hybrid comedy-documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the surprising ways the US government impacts our everyday lives, from the mundane to the life changing. With his signature blend of irreverence and insight, Conover explores the government’s triumphs, failures, and what we might be able to do to change it. Based on The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by best-selling author Michael Lewis (The Big Short, Moneyball), The G Word with Adam Conover is produced by Higher Ground alongside Adam Conover, Jon Cohen, and Jon Wolf of Fair Point.

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

Picking up where “The Boss Baby: Family Business” left off, adult Ted Templeton Jr. uses Tina’s magical formula to turn himself back into the Boss Baby. But returning to BabyCorp is anything but child’s play.

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

This documentary examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived

A new comedy special from Rodrigo Sant’Anna.

Avail on 5/20/2022

Wrong Side of the Tracks

A war veteran angry at the drug dealers and troublemakers infiltrating his neighborhood sets out to reform his wayward teenage granddaughter.

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

Uncanny worlds, violent delights and twisted kicks await in the third volume of the Emmy-winning animated anthology from Tim Miller and David Fincher.

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 | Photo Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Avail on 5/23/2022

Godspeed

An ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend’s beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey.

Avail on 5/26/2022

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

When Zipp realizes that the power of the crystals are fading, she goes on a mission to figure out why.

Avail on 5/27/2022

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

Darkness returns to Hawkins just in time for spring break, triggering fresh terror, disturbing memories — and the threat of war.

Avail on 5/30/2022

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

On a trip to the beautiful Taj Mahal, Bheem gets distracted trying to return a little girl’s lost teddy bear before someone steals it!