Coming to Netflix: ‘Sector 36’, ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 2 and more

See below for synopses of a selection of titles that will be added to Netflix by 14th September 2024. All titles and dates are subject to change.

Avail on 9/4/2024

Outlast: Season 2

A new set of survivalists enters the Alaskan wilderness to compete for $1 million, but they must work within a team and avoid acts of sabotage to win.

Avail on 9/3/2024

Last One Standing: Season 3

Ready, set, talk! A new group of comedians star in a yakuza drama filled with incredible twists and turns. Who will make it to the end of the story?

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!

Phil Wang riffs on reheated rice, octopus intelligence and the importance of fact-checking in this special filmed at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer

World Cup champion Hope Solo opens up about her turbulent rise to the top of women’s soccer amid public scandals and tension with former teammates.

Avail on 9/5/2024

The Perfect Couple

Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding — and turns everyone into a suspect. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber lead a stellar cast in this delicious whodunit based on Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel.

Apollo 13: Survival

Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas

In the dark underbelly of Mexico City, young women seeking stability are lured to a website of sexual exploitation, leading to a series of murders.

Avail on 9/6/2024

Selling Sunset: Season 8

Glam looks. Fierce clashes. Stunning homes. It’s business as usual for The Oppenheim Group as they welcome a new agent and bid farewell to a dear friend.

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía

In the ‘80s Ibiza scene, a group of friends in the eccentric band Locomía skyrockets to fame, testing their friendships, identities and careers.

Rebel Ridge

A former Marine confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin’s bail.

Avail on 9/9/2024

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2

The heat is on as the Hot Wheels kids race to save the Ultimate Garage from a flashy new challenger who’s driving a car loaded with special powers!

Avail on 9/10/2024

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father

Jack Whitehall and his father embark on a globe-trotting trip to find answers to the big questions facing the comedian after becoming a dad.

Ahir Shah: Ends

From London’s Royal Court Theatre, acclaimed comedian Ahir Shah dishes on class, family and multiculturalism in the UK from his grandfather’s view.

Avail on 9/11/2024

The Circle: Season 7

Clever catfish, shady tactics and game-changing twists collide as a new group of players competes for $100,000 in the most cutthroat season to date.

Boxer

With only his wife by his side, a promising young boxer flees communist Poland to chase his dream of becoming the greatest fighter in history.

Technoboys

They’re fierce, they’re iconic, they’re back — and they’re totally lost. A boyband seeking a renaissance must navigate a world they barely understand.

Avail on 9/12/2024

Billionaire Island

The series is shot at the island of Frøya, Trøndelag, and depicts Norway’s much-talked about and major fish farming industry in a new and humorous way. Trine Wiggen leads the cast as a ruthless owner of a Norwegian fish farming company who plans a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world’s largest salmon producer.

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2

Emily has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she’s ready for her next adventure.

Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2

Esra is drawn back to the perilous events of the past... only this time, she lands in the 40s and starts a desperate search for her birth mother.

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall

From his humble origins to becoming champion of the world, this documentary series recounts the life and career of the iconic Argentinian soccer player.

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter

A mother finds herself drawn into a labyrinth of unanswered questions when she discovers the daughter she gave up for adoption many years ago has disappeared.

Avail on 9/13/2024

Officer Black Belt

A talented martial artist who can’t walk past a person in need unites with a probation officer to fight and prevent crime as a martial arts officer.

Sector 36

When several children disappear at the hands of a serial killer in Delhi’s Sector 36, a corrupt cop is forced to pursue the chilling case at all costs.

Uglies

In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend.