ADVERTISEMENT

Coming to Netflix: ‘Rebel Moon’, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Berlin’ and more

December 15, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on Netflix

The Hindu Bureau

Sofia Boutella as Kora and Charlie Hunnam as Kai in ‘Rebel Moon’

Avail on 15/12/2023

​Carol & The End of The World

With a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent for the people of the world. While most feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, one quiet and always uncomfortable woman stands alone — lost among the hedonistic masses.

ALSO READ
Netflix’s ‘What We Watched’: ‘Rana Naidu’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ most-watched Indian titles on streamer

Yoh! Christmas

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Single, 30 and under pressure, Thando lies to her family that she has a boyfriend. Now she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Can she do it?

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

A fearless band of chickens flock together to save their own kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that’s cooking up something suspicious.

Familia

As a family discusses the future of their idyllic olive farm over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions.

Avail on 19/12/2023

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Returning to Netflix for his fourth original comedy special, Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms.

ALSO READ
Trevor Noah to host the 2024 Grammy Awards for the fourth year in a row

Trevor Noah: Where Was I. Trevor Noah at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Cr. Matt Wilson/Netflix © 2023

Avail on 20/12/2023

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar

Drama, closure and rekindled flames collide as cast members from past seasons of Love is Blind Brazil come together in this special reunion episode.

Maestro

This towering and fearless love story chronicles the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro is at its core an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Avail on 22/12/2023

Curry and Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case

A respected professor, helpful neighbour, loving wife, mother and daughter-in-law were all descriptors associated with Jolly Joseph. That was until 2019, when she was accused for the murder of six members of her family, including a two-year old child, through cyanide poisoning.

ALSO READ
‘Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case’ trailer: Netflix unveils documentary on Koodathayi murders

A poster for ‘Curry and Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case’

Gyeongseong Creature Part 1

Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul’s grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival.

Avail on 24/12/2023

The Manny

A high-powered executive hires a rancher in a panic to care for her kids. Little does she know, he’ll challenge her views of gender roles — and of love.

A Vampire in the Family

When a fainthearted ex-soccer player learns his brother-in-law is a vampire with world domination plans, he must gather his courage and save the day.

Avail on 26/12/2023

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

ALSO READ
‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ trailer: Of friendship and social media

Three friends in their 20s navigate their life through the maze of social media only to realize that even after being “social” online, they have never been lonelier.

Adarsh Gourav as Neli, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Imaad, Ananya Panday as Ahana Phadnis in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ | Photo Credit: Avisek Senapati/Netflix

Avail on 29/12/2023

Berlin

Back to his golden age before the events of Money Heist, Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US