Coming to Netflix: ‘Rana Naidu’, ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun,’ ‘Sex/Life’ Season 2, and more

February 27, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

Avail on 3/1/2023

Cheat

Equal parts brains and blagging, this quiz show expects and encourages contestants to cheat their way to a cash prize. The one rule? Don’t get caught!

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me

Stuck in a passionless marriage, a journalist must choose between her distant but loving husband and a younger ex-boyfriend who has reentered her life.

Avail on 3/2/2023

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2

As the police continue to search for Gambino’s killer, Valentino, Salvo and their loved ones somehow become more mixed up in the crime’s aftermath..

Sex/Life: Season 2

SEX/LIFE is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. We pick up right in the moment of Billie’s stunning proposal to Brad which ended the first season, and then ride the emotional fallout which comes in its wake.

Masameer County: Season 2

Offering a humorous view of a changing Saudi, this season includes a risky 24-hour mission, a shocking elevator ride and a rocket launch gone rogue.

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

From 1987 to 2003, Michel Fourniret cemented his legacy as France’s most infamous murderer. But his wife was an enigma: Was she a pawn or a participant?

Karate Sheep

Keeping a flock of sheep safe from a hungry wolf is hard work! Luckily, Wanda and Trico have a few tricks — and kicks — up their woolly sleeves.

Avail on 3/3/2023

Next in Fashion: Season 2

Supermodel Gigi Hadid joins co-host Tan France and a lineup of expert judges for a second round of fierce competition to find fashion’s next trendsetter.

Love at First Kiss

Javier can see the future... and he finally knows who the love of his life is. There’s just one problem: It’s his best friend’s girlfriend.

Avail on 3/4/2023

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Chris Rock makes comedy history as he performs stand-up in real time for Netflix’s first global live-streaming event.

Avail on 3/6/2023

Ridley Jones: Season 5

New powers, new tools, new adventures! Ridley and the Eyes are doing more than ever before on their mission to keep the museum and its secrets safe.

Avail on 3/8/2023

Faraway

After inheriting a house on a Croatian island, a woman embarks on a spur-of-the-moment trip that reignites her joy in life and opens a door to new love.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

In 2014, a plane with 239 people aboard vanishes from all radar. This docuseries delves into one of our greatest modern mysteries: Flight MH370.

. Avail on 3/10/2023

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu can solve any problem in Bollywood. But when his father is suddenly released from prison, the one mess he can’t handle may be his own.

Outlast

In the extreme Alaskan wild, 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize — but these lone wolves must be part of a team to win.

Have a nice day!

A retired radio host bags groceries to earn money to attend his former employer’s anniversary party, where he hopes to reunite with the love of his life.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer.

Avail on 3/14/2023

Ariyoshi Assists

He’s usually the host; but this time, Ariyoshi lets a rotating cast of celebrities be the MC of the show while he claims the role of bemused assistant.

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

Shameless — and shirtless — as ever, Bert Kreischer spills in a riotous set on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family’s escape room outing in his newest Netflix comedy special, Razzle Dazzle.