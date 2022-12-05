Coming to Netflix: ‘Qala’, ‘CAT, ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’, ‘I Believe in Santa’, and more

December 05, 2022 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

Avail on 12/01/2022

Dead End

A group of people sharing a ride accidentally switches cars with a bank robber, who then pursues them to retrieve the stolen money he left in the trunk.

Troll

When an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens an ancient troll, officials appoint a fearless paleontologist to stop it from wreaking deadly havoc.

Qala

Haunted by her past, a talented singer with a rising career copes with the pressure of success, a mother’s disdain and the voices of doubt within her.

The Masked Scammer

Featuring interviews with his accomplices and victims alike, this deep dive explores how a master con man scammed French elites out of millions of euros.

Avail on 12/02/2022

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1

For Kate and Tully, no obstacle is too big when it comes to their lifelong friendship. But is there one mistake that could tear them apart forever?

Hot Skull

In a dystopian world, as an epidemic spreads through verbal communication, a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist immune to the disease.

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2

A journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable and unorthodox life. After fleeing her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, Julia Haart inspired millions around the world with her story of liberation, instantly becoming a spearhead for the modern women’s movement. In this season, Julia is forced to navigate yet another avalanche of personal and professional challenges. When she and her husband surprised the world with a blindsiding removal as CEO – followed by filing for a divorce – Julia is left to battle for control of her business empire, which quickly turns contentious. Will she lose everything or gain more than she could ever imagine? Within her family, Julia must find a way to reconnect with her daughter Batsheva, guide her daughter Miriam in her first committed relationship with a woman, and dissuade her son Aron who is determined to drop out of secular school to attend Orthodox yeshiva full-time.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Unhappily married aristocrat Lady Chatterley begins a torrid affair — and falls deeply in love — with the gamekeeper on her husband’s country estate.

Warriors of Future

When a meteor carrying a destructive plant strikes the world, a suicide squad is given hours to save their post-apocalyptic city from total collapse.

“Sr.”

Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late father in this documentary chronicling the life and eclectic career of pioneering filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.

Avail on 12/05/2022

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

Trouble on the tracks! Freight Nate gets tricked into participating in a high-speed race — with all the Mighty Express cargo cars at stake!

Avail on 12/06/2022

Delivery by Christmas

When a spiteful coworker sabotages her deliveries, a courier and a helpful customer must race to return Christmas presents to their intended recipients.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

In a lively stand-up set, Sebastian acts out life’s little agonies, from school drop-offs to off-leash dogs to date nights with his wife.

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Christmas Eve takes a twisty turn when the Boss Baby accidentally swaps places with one of Santa’s elves and gets stranded at the North Pole.

Avail on 12/07/2022

The Most Beautiful Flower

Curvy, curly, confident Mich knows she’s a star in the making; she just has to convince everyone else at her Xochimilco high school to believe it.

Smiley

Two men and their friends in Barcelona navigate hesitations, hangups and missed connections as they search for the true love they’ve been missing.

I Hate Christmas

After lying to her family about having a boyfriend, a single nurse begins a desperate search to find a partner by Christmas — which is in 24 days.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 Episodes 1-5

Another set of singles arrives for a retreat at an irresistible new villa, where they’ll have to say no to their natural urges in order to win big.

The Marriage App

Tangled in a troubled marriage, a frustrated couple finds hope in a watch-based app that rewards good deeds — until unhealthy obsessiveness takes over.

The Claus Family 3

When the delivery of presents goes wrong and Grandpa Noël gets in trouble, siblings Jules and Noor must work together to save Christmas. Can they do it?

Burning Patience

A young man becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams.

Avail on 12/08/2022

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

This documentary unveils evidence of corruption in the investigation into the murder of five people in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City in 2015.

The Elephant Whisperers

Bomman and Bellie, a couple in south India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other.

Avail on 12/09/2022

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

After two chaotic Christmases, will the Sello and Twala families be able to put their differences aside to welcome Beauty and Sbu’s first baby?

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4

Dream on! From a playroom with a climbing wall to a luxurious Airstream rebuild, Shea and Syd continue to deliver on fantasy spaces for real families.

CAT

Living under an alias, a former police informant is summoned to infiltrate a major drug empire but uncovers a dangerous connection to his dark past.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale.

Dragon Age: Absolution

With great power at stake, a group of rebel mages and thieves goes head-to-head against a sinister force possessing a dangerous artifact.

Avail on 12/13/2022

Single’s Inferno: Season 2

A new cast of singles comes together on a remote island seeking love. Who will find that special someone and make their escape to a luxurious getaway?

Tom Papa: What A Day!

Tom doles out truths about post-marriage intimacy, his problematic pet pug and why men are to blame for most of life’s inconveniences.

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2

The critically-acclaimed series returns to East Los Angeles College (ELAC) to give viewers another honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball. Directed by Greg Whiteley, Adam Leibowitz, and Daniel George McDonald, the series picks up a year after COVID caused an abrupt and emotional end to ELAC’s championship run in 2020. Head coach John Mosley is eager to get back on the court with an almost entirely new roster of Huskies, including talented but troubled D1 level athletes looking for a last opportunity to make it. Off the court, players get vulnerable sharing their personal struggles of family instability, mental health, homelessness, and more. Over 8 episodes, viewers will follow the team’s journey as players work to overcome personal demons and fight for their spot on the court.

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

Gudetama, the lazy egg, reluctantly embarks on an adventure of a lifetime with Shakipiyo, a newly hatched chick, who is determined to find their mother.

Avail on 12/14/2022

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 Episodes 6 - 10

Another set of singles arrives for a retreat at an irresistible new villa, where they’ll have to say no to their natural urges in order to win big.

Glitter

In 1976 Sopot, Poland, three determined women navigate social and political changes as they strive to find independence, financial freedom and love.

I Believe in Santa

After five happy months dating Tom, Lisa’s horrified to learn he’s obsessed with her least favorite holiday. Is it time to give Christmas another chance?

Kangaroo Valley

In the Outback, a kangaroo joey named Mala faces famine, frosts and a pack of hungry dingoes as she endeavors to survive her incredible first year.

Don’t Pick Up The Phone

This docuseries follows the investigation into a hoax caller who talked managers into strip-searching employees at fast food businesses across the US.