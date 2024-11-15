Coming to Netflix: ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale,’ ‘Cobra Kai: S6,’ ‘Zombieverse: New Blood,’ and more

Avail on 11/15/2024

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2

With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory.

Avail on 11/18/2024

Wonderoos: Season 2

So many firsts! The Wonderoos are back and ready to learn as they navigate everyday adventures like getting a haircut, managing new feelings and more.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale

Lady Superstar Nayanthara enjoys unparalleled success across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema with a stellar fan base. But little is known about the reclusive actress, especially since she almost never gives interviews or promotes her films. However, this time we get an all access pass into her life as she prepares for her dream wedding to her longtime partner, Vignesh Shivan. On the face of it, it’s about their wedding day, but as we dig deeper, the feature delves into the journey of the superstar her love story that led to the big day, who she really is, what prompted her to open her life up today, the ups and downs in her journey, and the bright future ahead.

Avail on 11/19/2024

Zombieverse: New Blood

The groundbreaking K-zombie series returns bolder than ever, with enhanced zombies, new members and wilder quests full of non-stop thrills and laughter.

Avail on 11/20/2024

Adoration

When a 16-year-old girl vanishes, secrets come to light and disrupt a small community as her friends and family try to re-create her last movements.

Rhythm + Flow: Season 2

The search for the next face of hip-hop moves to Atlanta as global hitmakers Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled join the judging panel to mentor fresh talent.

The Merry Gentlemen

A big-city dancer stages an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to save her parents’ small-town bar — and meets a guy who might have all the right moves.

GTMAX

When a notorious gang of biker thieves recruits her brother for a heist, a former motocross champion must face her deepest fears to keep her family safe.

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy

This subversive documentary unpacks the tricks brands use to keep their customers consuming — and the real impact they have on our lives and the world..

Our Oceans

Discover the stories beneath the surface of the water in this stunning nature documentary series, which explores each of the Earth’s five oceans.

Avail on 11/21/2024

A Man on the Inside

A widowed professor gets a surprising new lease on life when a private detective hires him to go undercover inside a San Francisco retirement home.

Maybe Baby 2

When two couples learn that the fertility clinic didn’t swap their eggs after all, they resolve to move in together and raise their kids collectively.

Tokyo Override

When a lonely hacker gets entangled with a group of underground couriers, they uncover the dark truth lurking beneath Tokyo’s seemingly perfect facade.

Avail on 11/22/2024

Tex Mex Motors: Season 2

With new faces, a bigger shop and a higher profit goal, the Borderland crew ventures deeper into Mexico to source rare and unique cars to fix and flip.

The Helicopter Heist

Two childhood friends decide to try one last heist — to rob millions from Sweden’s safest cash depot. But the police are already on their heels.

The Empress: Season 2

As dark clouds gather over the Austrian Empire, the need to produce an heir for the throne puts Franz and Elisabeth’s marriage to the test.

JOY

Based on a true story, this drama follows three pioneering British scientists in the ‘60s and ‘70s and their struggle to develop IVF — against all odds.

The Piano Lesson

A brewing battle over the fate of an heirloom piano threatens to tear a family apart in this drama based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

900 Days Without Anabel

Anabel Segura’s abduction held Spain in suspense for 900 days. This docuseries explores the case through never-before-heard recordings of the kidnappers.

Spellbound

When a powerful spell turns her parents into giant monsters, a teenage princess must journey into the wild to reverse the curse before it’s too late.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Season 2

When the world’s deadliest commando targets the woman he craves, Vikrant battles danger and deceit to protect his family and hide a shared secret with Shikha. But just as he believes he’s evaded his fearsome wife, she strikes back with a vengeance.

Avail on 11/23/2024

Outlander: Season 7: Part 2

War is no longer a threat — it’s a reality. Loyalties and Fraser family bonds are tested as communities take up arms to defend their country.

Avail on 11/25/2024

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

Police missteps and a media circus derailed the JonBenét Ramsey murder case. This definitive docuseries chronicles the decades-long quest for justice.

Avail on 11/26/2024

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All

Anthony Jeselnik celebrates 20 years of delivering boundary-pushing comedy to the masses in this razor-sharp stand-up special.

Avail on 11/27/2024

Our Little Secret

After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof — while hiding their romantic history.

Chef’s Table: Volume 7

Meet five world-class chefs who redefine culinary boundaries with delicious, innovative dishes honoring their diverse cultures and personal philosophies.

Avail on 11/28/2024

The Madness

After a media pundit stumbles upon a dead body deep in the Poconos woods, he finds himself framed for the murder of a notorious white supremacist.

Asaf

A father grapples with his divorce as he spins into a world of organized crime. With his son’s life on the line, what will his next move be?

Is it Cake? Holiday

Talented bakers, unbelievable illusions and joyful holiday vibes. Is It Cake? Holiday brings back nine All Star bakers from past seasons for the ultimate holiday showdown. Across four episodes, watch as bakers return to craft tasty replicas of ice skates, wreaths, nutcrackers and more in this holiday spin on the mind-bending baking competition. Bakers will baffle the celebrity judges with their festive and delicious deceptions and fight their way to the ultimate grand prize.

Avail on 11/29/2024

Senna

Fascinated by cars since childhood, Brazilian racer Ayrton Senna became a sports legend — until tragedy struck, changing Formula 1 forever.

Love Never Lies: South Africa

In South Africa’s first dating show of its kind, six couples face temptations — and a ruthless lie detector — in the ultimate relationship test.

The Snow Sister

A young boy whose grieving family has forgotten about Christmas forms an unexpected, healing bond with a bubbly girl full of holiday spirit.