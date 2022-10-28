Coming to Netflix: ‘Monica, O My Darling’, ‘Enola Holmes 2’, ‘The Crown’ season 5, and more

Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on the platform

Avail on 11/01/2022

The Takeover

Framed for murder after uncovering a privacy scandal, an ethical hacker must evade the police while trying to track down the criminals blackmailing her..

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6

Join Gabby, Pandy and their kitty pals for more creative adventures in their magical dollhouse, where they play dress-up, become superheroes and more!

Avail on 11/02/2022

Killer Sally

Interviews with friends, family and Sally McNeil herself chart a bodybuilding couple’s rocky marriage — and its shocking end in a Valentine’s Day murder.

Avail on 11/03/2022

Blockbuster

Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long time crush, Eliza - Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.

Panayotis Pascot: Almost

French television darling Panayotis Pascot opens up about his love life and upbringing in this hilarious and touching comedy special.

The Dragon Prince: Season 4

Two years later, as Claudia ventures deeper into the world of dark magic, Callum, Ezran and friends race to stop her from freeing the powerful Aaravos.

Avail on 11/04/2022

The Fabulous

Four best friends chase their dreams alongside fashion’s elite while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town.

Buying Beverly Hills

When the boss’s daughter joins the family business, she struggles to be taken seriously by The Agency’s more seasoned agents.

Manifest: Season 4 Part 1

Amid loss and misfortune, the Stone family and the Flight 828 passengers search for the true meaning behind their Callings as ominous signs linger.

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman

After his king dies, a horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife — but sudden distractions lead to unexpected tragedy.

Lookism

In a society that favors good looks, a high school outcast leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance.

Enola Holmes 2

Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends — and brother Sherlock.

Avail on 11/05/2022

Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste

A sexual wellness company gains fame and followers for its practice of “orgasmic meditation” — until members come forward with disturbing allegations.

Avail on 11/07/2022

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2

Check in for another season of fun at Mango Manor! From sensational science experiments to mind-boggling magic tricks, the good times never stop.

Avail on 11/08/2022

Behind Every Star

Agents at a talent management firm tackle strong personalities and office politics while keeping their celebrity clients happy and helping them shine.

The Claus Family 2

Santa’s one job? Deliver presents. But as Jules takes the reins from his Grandpa Noël, he receives a young girl’s letter with a special holiday wish.

Triviaverse

Highest score wins! Challenge a friend or beat a mysterious foe by answering random rapid-fire trivia questions on science, art, geography and more.

Neal Brennan: Blocks

From the weird relationship humans have with dogs to how dating a model is like owning a dune buggy, Neal Brennan muses on his life in this stand-up special.

Avail on 11/09/2022

The Crown: Season 5

Diana and Charles wage a media war. The monarchy’s role is up for debate. Welcome to the ‘90s — and Queen Elizabeth II’s biggest challenge to date.

The Soccer Football Movie

Four young soccer superfans team up to help their idols regain their abilities after a scheming evil scientist steals their talent.

FIFA Uncovered

From power struggles to global politics, an exploration of FIFA reveals the organization’s checkered history — and what it takes to host a World Cup.

Avail on 11/10/2022

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia

A new group of supposedly solid couples put their relationships to the test. In their pursuit of love and money, will the truth hurt or heal?

Falling for Christmas

After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime.

Lost Bullet 2

Having cleared his name, genius mechanic Lino has only one goal in mind: getting revenge on the corrupt cops who killed his brother and his mentor.

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith

This documentary tells the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her.

Avail on 11/11/2022

Don’t Leave

Semih’s girlfriend suddenly breaks up with him. In search of answers about their relationship, he must soon confront what he had long ignored.

My Father’s Dragon

A young boy leaves the city of Nevergreen and journeys to the mysterious Wild Island, where he finds ferocious beasts — and the friendship of a lifetime.

Monica, O My Darling

A slick robotics expert joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn, but nothing — not even death — is what it seems to be.

Capturing the Killer Nurse

This documentary reveals how investigators proved ICU nurse Charles Cullen was killing patients — and how close he came to getting away with murder.

Is That Black Enough for You?!?

Culture critic and historian Elvis Mitchell traces the evolution — and revolution — of Black cinema from its origins to the impactful films of the 1970s.

Ancient Apocalypse

Journalist Graham Hancock travels the globe hunting for evidence of mysterious, lost civilizations dating back to the last Ice Age.

Avail on 11/14/2022

Stutz

In candid conversations with actor Jonah Hill, leading psychiatrist Phil Stutz explores his early life experiences and unique, visual model of therapy.

Teletubbies

Join friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this colorful refresh of the classic series.