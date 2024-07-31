Coming to Netflix: ‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, ‘Rebel Moon-The Director’s Cut’, and more

Avail on 8/01/2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Unstable: Season 2

Ellis pushes his reluctant son toward the spotlight at Dragon Industries as the biotech company’s success means new blood — and fresh rivalries

ADVERTISEMENT

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Five years after the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a sleepy English town, one student is determined to uncover the truth and find the real killer.

Love is Blind: Mexico

ADVERTISEMENT

These singles have to put a ring on it... without ever seeing one another. The Emmy-nominated experiment that ponders if love is blind arrives in Mexico.

Borderless Fog

A big-city detective investigates a series of gruesome murders along the Indonesia-Malaysia border — forcing her to confront ghosts from her past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mon Laferte, te amo

In this intimate documentary, Chilean artist Mon Laferte recounts her life in Mexico as she N/Avigates a global tour, motherhood and her deepest wounds.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3

ADVERTISEMENT

As a new couple, Sawako and Kazehaya experience their first date, first school trip and more. Meanwhile, their friends’ love stories also begin to unfold.

Avail on 8/02/2024

Losing Lerato 2

Lerato’s father has been in prison for 15 years. When he is finally released due to illness, she’ll do anything to make sure they aren’t parted again.

ALSO READ:‘Rebel Moon — The Director’s Cut’ trailer: Zack Snyder’s original vision promises bloodier, sexier take

Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut

Zack Snyder’s sci-fi saga expands with “Chapter One: Chalice of Blood,” a hardcore director’s cut about a search for warriors to defend a peaceful moon.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut

Rebels on a remote moon make an impossible stand in Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, director Zack Snyder’s bigger, bloodier cut of his sci-fi saga.

Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli

This engrossing documentary throws light on the roaring success of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli with interviews from family and famous friends.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

When Bikini Bottom is scooped from the ocean, scientific squirrel Sandy Cheeks and her pal SpongeBob SquarePants saddle up for Texas to save their town.

Avail on 8/03/2024

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats

Renowned comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan delivers a live stand-up set at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, for his third Netflix special.

Avail on 8/05/2024

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10

Come celebrate special holidays with Gabby and her friends, from a birthday to Family Day to Opposite Day. Every day is a celebration at the Dollhouse!

Avail on 8/06/2024

The Influencer

Numerous influencers in Korea compete to determine who has the utmost influence on social media. Who will reach the pinN/Acle of power and status?

Rising Impact: Season 2

Golf prodigy Gawain and Camelot Academy’s Japan team take on gifted young golfers from the U.K. and U.S. schools in the coveted Camelot Cup.

Avail on 8/07/2024

Love Is Blind: UK

Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged before meeting in person. But who will say “I do”?

Lolo and the Kid

A hustler and the child he took in routinely con the wealthy — but a life-changing opportunity could end their inseparable bond.

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough

Advanced audio technology captures the sound of nature like you’ve never heard it before, in this riveting docuseries narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Avail on 8/08/2024

Shahmaran: Season 2

As a powerful darkness reawakens, Şahsu and Maran face a series of trials that will determine the fate of humanity — and their own.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

Avail on 8/09/2024

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship

Blue ribbon-winning bakers from state fairs across the US face off for the first time in an epic baking showdown to win top honours and $100,000.

Mission: Cross

In the ultimate test of marriage, an agent-turned-househusband gets tangled in a perilous mission with his detective wife, who’s clueless about his past.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

After Haseen Dillruba, the story continues….Now residing in the city of Agra, Rani lives as a paying guest & Rishu also lives under the alias Ravi Varma. While the city is facing its own struggles with a broken barrage, heavy floods and an unexpected arrival of crocodiles in the Yamuna river, Rishu & Rani are trying their best to make ends meet, avoid attention and escape to be together forever. Will they manage to evade the cops this time as well?

Inside the Mind of a Dog

Embark on a delightful journey into the world of dogs in this documentary that reveals scientific and emotioN/Al insights about our lovable BFFs.

Avail on 8/10/2024

Romance in the House

After his business crashes, a man disappears from his family for 11 years. But when he makes a return as their wealthy landlord, a messy reunion ensues.

Avail on 8/14/2024

Daughters

Four young girls prepare for a special Daddy Daughter Dance with their incarcerated fathers, as part of a unique fatherhood program in a Washington, D.C. jail.

Worst Ex Ever

From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.