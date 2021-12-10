Coming to Netflix: ‘Minnal Murali,’ ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, and more

New on Netflix: ‘Minnal Murali’ and ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

10 December 2021 16:01 IST

Other highlights on the platform include the second season of ‘Emily in Paris’ and Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’

Here is the full list of upcoming titles:

Avail on 12/15/2021

Selling Tampa

The agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

Just as Cayetana is trying to get over her ex--boyfriend, with the help of her new friend Felipe, the prince reappears in her life.

Avail on 12/16/2021

A Naija Christmas

A mother’s Christmas wish — and the grand prize that comes with it — sets off a fierce competition between her sons.

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

A baby pufferfish travels through a wondrous, microscopic world full of fantastical creatures as he searches for a home in the Great Barrier Reef.

Aggretsuko: Season 4

Retsuko turns up the volume to stop Haida from making the biggest mistake ever when a sly new company president takes the office to a new extreme.

A California Christmas: City Lights

A year after their romance took root, Callie and Joseph are leaving the ranch for family business in San Francisco — with wedding bells on the horizon.

Avail on 12/17/2021

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

The final season takes the Spy Racers around the world — from the Alps to the Arctic and back home to LA — as they battle their toughest enemy ever!

The Witcher: Season 2

The epic series of monsters, magic and fate returns for a second season.

Avail on 12/18/2021

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Cursed since birth and exempt from death, a revenge-driven immortal sets out on a quest to reclaim his soul and end a 600-year-old vendetta.

Single’s Inferno

Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise.

Avail on 12/19/2021

What Happened in Oslo

After her daughter is kidnapped by terrorists, a woman seeks out old friends she met decades ago during the Oslo Accords and asks for their help.

Avail on 12/20/2021

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

When Samuel is threatened with eviction from his childhood home, Omar proposes an alluring idea to raise money.

Avail on 12/21/2021

Grumpy Christmas

A family trip to the beach turns crazy when Servando and Alicia, Alma’s willful aunt, start an over-the-top competition to control Christmas.

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Comedy icon Jim Gaffigan offers some thoughts on the hot mess that was 2021, as well as his takes on marching bands, billionaires in space and more.

Avail on 12/22/2021

Emily in Paris: Season 2

More fun. More fashion. More faux pas. As Emily finds her footing in Paris, the fallout from a night of passion could send her stumbling into trouble.

Avail on 12/23/2021

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

Patrick’s trip to a cabin in the woods during Christmastime results in an unexpected but significant outcome.

Avail on 12/24/2021

The Silent Sea

During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.

Vicky and Her Mystery

After her mom’s death, a heartbroken girl and her dad settle in wild, beautiful Cantal. Can a special creature help her heal? Inspired by a true story.

Don’t Look Up

Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.

1000 Miles from Christmas

A Christmas tale, a romantic comedy and the story of a man in his 30s who learns — reluctantly — to get carried away by the Christmas spirit.

Minnal Murali

A tailor gains special powers after being struck by lightning, but must take down an unexpected foe if he is to become the superhero his hometown needs.

Avail on 12/25/2021

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Jimmy Carr finds humour in the darkest of places in this stand-up special that features his dry, sardonic wit — and some jokes he calls “career enders.”

Stories of a Generation - with Pope Francis

Pope Francis and other men and women all over the world aged 70+ — both famous and everyday people — share their life stories with young filmmakers.

Avail on 12/26/2021

Lulli

After getting electrocuted by an MRI machine, an ambitious young medical student begins to hear the thoughts of others. Starring Larissa Manoela.

Avail on 12/29/2021

Anxious People

Anxious People is a drama comedy about a bank robber failing miserably by robbing a cashless bank and ends up taking eight persons hostage during an open house. After giving up, the apartment is stormed by the two dysfunctional police officers Jack and Jim, who also happen to be father and son. There is just one problem: The apartment is... empty.

In a series of contradictory testimonies afterwards, the hostages tell their version of what really happened whereupon a classic - but hilarious - puzzle mystery develops. All while the hostages share a common secret that is creating a unique and almost unbreakable bond between them.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

The second installment of an ongoing documentary series about how certain locations became accomplices to crimes that took place there. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer will examine how the danger and depravity of New York’s Times Square in the late 1970s and early 1980s made it possible for one man to commit — and nearly get away with — unthinkable acts in a nearly lawless area rife with drugs and sex work. These three episodes will delve into the social and systemic forces that allowed horrific crimes to go unnoticed for too long.

Avail on 12/30/2021

Kitz

Seeking revenge on the girl she blames for her brother’s death, a 19-year-old waitress infiltrates the glitzy world of a group of wealthy teens.

Hilda and the Mountain King

When Hilda wakes up in the body of a troll, she must use her wits and courage to get back home, become human again — and save the city of Trolberg.

Avail on 12/31/2021

Queer Eye: Season 6

The Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye returns in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC. Get ready, y’all! This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans.

Stay Close

A new Harlan Coben mystery with the signature blend of twisty intrigue, soapy drama, and unraveling secrets.

Cobra Kai: Season 4

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

The Lost Daughter

A woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past.

Seal Team

Fearless seal Quinn assembles a squad of misfit recruits to stand up to ruthless sharks with razor-sharp teeth and reclaim the open sea.