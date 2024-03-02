Coming to Netflix: ‘Maamla Legal Hai’, ‘Damsel’, ‘Spaceman’, ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’, and more

March 02, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

Avail on 3/1/2024

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre

In a race against time to avoid a dismal fate, traveler Saro returns to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task.

Blood & Water: Season 4

Puleng and Fiks try to move on during their senior year, but the past pits them against each other when they discover that they’re still being targeted..

Furies

Seeking to avenge her father’s death, a young woman becomes entangled in the web of the Fury, peacekeeper of the Paris criminal underworld.

Maamla Legal Hai

This gavel-slamming courtroom comedy, Maamla Legal Hai, set within the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court, explores the surreal world of law through the eyes of its eccentric lawyers. This motley crew of lawyers from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans, promise a delightful blend of humour, heart, and legal jargon, drawing inspiration from real-life strange and unbelievable cases..

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7

Globe-trotting gourmand Phil Rosenthal samples and savors culinary delights from Dubai, Edinburgh, Kyoto and more in this warmly humorous series.

My Name Is Loh Kiwan

After defecting from North Korea, Loh Kiwan struggles to obtain refugee status in Belgium, where he encounters a dejected woman who has lost all hope.

Spaceman

Six months into a solo mission, a lonely astronaut confronts the cracks in his marriage with help from a mysterious creature he discovers on his ship.

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack

Through key testimonies, this documentary looks at a gang rape that took place during the 2016 San Fermín festival and sparked protests worldwide.

Avail on 3/3/2024

The Netflix Slam

A live tennis exhibition match between the legend Rafael Nadal and the prodigy Carlos Alcaraz.

Avail on 3/4/2024

Hot Wheels Let’s Race

Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers.

Avail on 3/5/2024

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

Genderqueer comics from around the world take the stage at London’s Alexandra Palace in this comedy showcase hosted by the award-winning Hannah Gadsby.

Avail on 3/6/2024

Supersex

Inspired by true events, this is the story of how Rocco Siffredi escaped a humble life and emerged as the world’s greatest porn star.

Full Swing: Season 2

A shocking merger shakes up the golf world as the players prepare for the biennial Ryder Cup competition in Rome — and another tense year on the course.

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping

Years after being sent to a disciplinary school, a woman still haunted by her experiences exposes the corruption and abuse of the troubled teen industry.

Avail on 3/7/2024

The Gentlemen

When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it’s home to an enormous weed empire — and its proprietors aren’t going anywhere.

The Signal

A missing astronaut sets her family on a frantic hunt for answers. But the more they uncover, the greater the threat becomes to them — and the world.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

Two young adventurers on a thrilling quest visit new lands, unravel ancient mysteries and encounter Pokémon — and Poké Balls — they’ve never seen before!

Avail on 3/8/2024

Blown Away: Season 4

Bigger, bolder, hotter. Ten glassblowers turn up the heat for a grueling competition in North America’s largest hot shop for a chance to win $100,000.

Damsel

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

Avail on 3/9/2024

Queen of Tears

The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis — until love miraculously begins to bloom again.

Avail on 3/11/2024

Young Royals: Season 3 (Eps 1-5)

As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions.

Avail on 3/12/2024

Steve Treviño: Simple Man

A new stand-up special from comedian Steve Treviño.

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

With firsthand accounts and access to prominent figures around the world, this comprehensive docuseries explores the Cold War and its aftermath.

Avail on 3/13/2024

Bandits

Is ingenuity — and a pinch of good luck — enough to save this band of thieves with an improvised plan?

Avail on 3/14/2024

Girls5eva: Season 3

Girls5eva kick off their Returnity Tour and meet new friends, fans and foes on the road as they navigate their way back to the big time.

24 Hours with Gaspar

With only 24 hours left to live, a private investigator follows a trail of confounding clues to uncover the disappearance of his childhood friend.

Art of Love

After learning that the art thief she has been chasing is her ex-lover, an officer working for Interpol concocts a plan to catch him red-handed.

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie

In his first major stand-up special, irreverent comedian Red Ollero takes aim at fast food, awkward sex and the trouble with being not-quite-famous.

