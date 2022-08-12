Coming to Netflix: ‘Look Both Ways’, ‘Queer Eye Brazil’, ‘Me Time’, and more

Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on the platform

Avail on 8/15/2022

Deepa and Anoop

Joined by her colour-changing pet elephant, a joyful little girl creates music, merriment and mischief at her Indian family’s Mango Manor hotel.

Avail on 8/16/2022

Untold : The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

The critically-acclaimed series returns with UNTOLD Volume 2, a four-week docu-series event that once again brings fresh eyes to epic tales from the wide world of sports. From football to basketball and streetball to sailing, these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have. Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy and pathos beneath the sweat.

Avail on 8/17/2022

High Heat

When clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to a fire brigade, he joins it to investigate further and finds romance, family... and a serial killer.

Unsuspicious

Conned by the same playboy, three women and their families go to his mansion to get answers — and must stay for an investigation when he’s found dead.

Look Both Ways

On the night of her college graduation, Natalie’s life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring?

A still from ‘Look Both Ways’ | Photo Credit: BETTINA STRAUSS/NETFLIX © 2022

Royalteen

A teenager struggles to keep her scandal-ridden past and a big secret from getting out when she strikes up an unlikely romance with the crown prince.

Avail on 8/18/2022

Tekken: Bloodline

After losing his home to a powerful enemy, a hot-tempered fighter trains under his zealous grandfather while awaiting his chance for revenge.

Inside the Mind of a Cat

Cat experts dive into the mind of the feline to reveal the true capabilities of the pouncing pet in this captivating and cuddly documentary.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3

With Skeletor intent on controlling the universe, He-Man and his heroic squad must fulfill their destinies. The epic battle for ultimate power is on!

A still from ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ | Photo Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Avail on 8/19/2022

Echoes

Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives since they were children. But their world is thrown into disarray when one sister goes missing.

Kleo

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former East German spy resolves to find out who betrayed her and why — and use her lethal skills to exact revenge.

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)

After losing her memory in a bizarre accident that kills most of her classmates, Alma tries to unravel what happened that day — and regain her identity.

Glow Up: Season 4

Ten new contestants test the limits of their creativity as they tackle a variety of challenges in hopes of becoming the next big name in makeup.

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2

Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.

Avail on 8/20/2022

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar

In this sequel to the first feature film, the Elric brothers meet their toughest opponent yet — a lone serial killer with a large scar on his forehead.

A still from ‘Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 8/23/2022

Untold : The Rise and Fall of AND1

Avail on 8/24/2022

Lost Ollie

A toy searches the countryside for the young boy who lost him in this family series inspired by the book “ Ollie’s Odyssey.”

Mo

In Texas, Mo straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a pending asylum request while hustling to support his Palestinian family.

A still from ‘MO’ | Photo Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Queer Eye: Brazil

The uplifting makeover series hits Brazil with a new Fab Five and more courageous journeys of transformation — along with lots of tears and laughs.

Selling THE OC

The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves.

Under Fire

At East Bank Station, a close-knit team of firefighters must balance a dangerous, high-stress job, personal challenges and professional setbacks.

Watch Out, We’re Mad

In this reboot of the 1970s Bud Spencer and Terence Hill film, two brothers estranged for 25 years reunite to reclaim their father’s beloved dune buggy.

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

He’s the original computer genius gone rogue, inventor of one of the most successful (and most hated) pieces of software of all time: McAfee Anti-Virus. At his peak, John McAfee was worth $100 million. But when his neighbour was murdered, McAfee went on the run - and invited a film crew with him. With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-broadcast footage of McAfee as he was pursued by the authorities, this is the definitive story of a larger-than-life character, a man who ran for President, escaped from prison multiple times, and claimed to have hacked the world.

Avail on 8/25/2022

That’s Amor

After her job and relationship implode on the same day, Sofia starts from scratch — and meets a dashing Spanish chef who might be her missing ingredient.

A still from ‘That’s Amor’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

History 101: Season 2

The bite-size history lessons return, this time to investigate psychedelic drugs, weaponized lasers and even bottled water.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3

Teen birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella are crashing through Camp Splinterwood with their fellow feathered campers for a summer of high-flying hijinks!

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

Cuddly bear Rilakkuma and his lovable friends have a day full of adventure at a sweets-themed amusement park that’s about to close its doors forever.

Avail on 8/26/2022

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

The Maloofs, a lovable family of gearheads and stunt drivers, use their passion and skill to build car engines and perform wild feats behind the wheel.

A still from ‘Drive Hard: The Maloof Way’ | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Ludik

To save a kidnapped family member, an enterprising furniture tycoon must use his secret diamond smuggling operation to transport guns across the border.

Loving Adults

The thin line between love and hate turns deadly when a wife discovers her husband’s affair — and they both take extreme measures to get what they want.

Me Time

When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

A still from ‘Me Time’ | Photo Credit: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2022

Seoul Vibe

In the days leading up to the 1988 Seoul Olympics, a ragtag team of drivers and mechanics go undercover to dismantle a massive money-laundering ring.

Avail on 8/29/2022

Under Her Control

An ambitious young woman enters into an unusual arrangement with her charismatic boss. By the time doubts creep in, it may be too late to back out..

Mighty Express: Season 7

Nate, Flicker and the rest of the trains raise the rails for more thrilling deliveries, special missions and lighthearted lessons on the track.

Avail on 8/30/2022

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

I AM A KILLER: Season 3

While serving hard time for murder, inmates recount their crimes and reflect on how their actions destroyed lives — including their own.