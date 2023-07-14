Coming to Netflix: ‘Kohrra’, ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Volume 2, and more

July 14, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

Avail on 15/7/2023

Kohrra

Kohrra is a six-episode investigative drama that kicks off with the discovery of a murdered NRI just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. As the investigation unfolds a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families is revealed. Co-created by Sudip Sharma, the series stars Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary.

Avail on 17/7/2023

Unknown: Cave of Bones

Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. In the latest part, Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger has found the world’s oldest graveyard In South Africa’s Cradle of Humankind – and it’s not human. If Lee and his team can prove that this ancient, small brained, ape-like creature practiced complex burial rituals – it will change everything we know about hominid evolution and the origins of belief.

Avail on 19/7/2023

The (Almost) Legends

A colorful Mexican town. Two half-brothers. Romeo and Preciado meet again to honor their dad’s memory in a car rally full of adrenaline — and banda music.

The Deepest Breath

In this documentary, a champion freediver and expert safety diver seemed destined for one another despite the different paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world. A look at the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean.

Avail on 20/7/2023

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3

Sweet Magnolias centers around three best friends (Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue) born and raised in Serenity, SC, a small southern town where everybody knows everybody and everybody knows everybody’s business. In the new season, following the brawl at Sullivan’s, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances’ check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause -- with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas.

6

In the neo-futuristic city of Lusaka, Zambia, four teenage girls join a retired secret agent on a quest to save the world as undercover superheroes.

In Another World With My Smartphone: Season 1

In this hit anime series, now coming to India, teenager Touya Mochizuki is accidentally killed, and as an apology, God allows him to be reborn in a fantasy world and will grant him any one wish he desires. He has a smartphone that works in his new world.

Avail on 21/7/2023

They Cloned Tyrone

They Cloned Tyrone is an acclaimed sci-fi comedy film where a series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in a pulpy mystery caper.

Avail on 24/7/2023

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

UNKNOWN is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world’s oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.

Dew Drop Diaries

A group of three-inch tall fairies secretly help out human families around the house, collecting the items that fall through the cracks and returning them to their rightful owners. From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies in training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings.

Avail on 25/7/2023

Mark Normand: Soup To Nuts

In stand-up comedian Mark Normand’s first Netflix Special, the comic makes bold and insightful observations on everything from soup to nuts. The special was filmed in Chicago’s The Vic Theatre.

Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious: Season 1

In this anime series, a goddess tasked with summoning a hero to save her video-game-like world is fooled by appearances and selects a ridiculously cautious muscle-head.

Avail on 26/7/2023

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

July 1, 2000. British 21-year-old Lucie Blackman goes missing in Tokyo, sparking an international investigation — and a years-long quest for justice.

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga

They revived a human who shouldn’t even exist; a prehistoric man so powerful, he once preyed on Jurassic dinosaurs — and Baki can’t wait to fight him.

Avail on 27/7/2023

THE WITCHER: Season 3 Volume 2

Henry Cavill in his last ride as Geralt has to defend Ciri at all costs. At the end of the first batch of episodes, the series’ true villain finally reveals himself as he stages a coup ahead of the Conclave of Mages on Thanedd Island: It’s Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu). It turns out, he’s been sowing discord among the Continent’s most powerful, and when Season 3 returns for its final three episodes on July 27, we’ll see how that battle will play out.

Paradise

After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back.

Happiness For Beginners

Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset and signs up for the “Adventure of a Lifetime!” The adventure is a backcountry survival course hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers. From the beginning, Helen’s plan to be the best hiker is tested and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness. Based on the wildly popular novel by Katherine Center, Happiness For Beginners reminds us that sometimes you have to get lost before you’re found.

Today We’ll Talk About That Day

The lives of Narendra and Ajeng intersect for the first time as past and present come together in this prequel to One Day We’ll Talk About Today.

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders

Between 1998 and 2005, nearly 50 elderly women were killed in Mexico City, triggering the hunt for — and capture — of a most unlikely suspect.

Avail on 28/7/2023

Captain Fall

A wet-behind-the-ears, yet good-hearted sea captain unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel who’s using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them.

D.P.: Season 2

In Season 2 of K-drama D.P., Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan are back as the unlikely duo An Jun-ho and Han Ho-yeol, a pair of soldiers in the Deserter Pursuit unit — which is charged with tracking down South Korean men who attempt to dodge required military service. When we return to eccentric corporal Jun-ho and rookie Ho-yeol, they’re feeling the intense repercussions of the shocking incident that ends Season 1. But over the course of the six episodes in Season 2, as they return to duty, hunting down other defectors, the tables are turned. Suddenly, one of the chasers becomes one of the chased.

A Perfect Story

When Margot flees her own wedding, she is left feeling adrift. Little does she know, it is David and his delightful chaos who can help her find her way.

The Tailor: Season 2

Peyami faces new challenges as his friendship with Dimitri is tested, Esvet spends more time at the house with Mustafa — and a new woman enters his life.

How to Become a Cult Leader

Disguised as a guidebook for capturing a devoted cult following, this docuseries takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the rise of six famed flock leaders.

Avail on 7/31/2023

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2

The Dark Rebel Army continues to terrorize the land in their ruthless mission to unlock the final seal. But an evolved Yoko leads the forces of good.

