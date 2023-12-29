GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coming to Netflix: ‘Killer Soup’, ‘Lift’, ‘Good Grief’ and more

Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on Netflix

December 29, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Killer Soup’

A still from ‘Killer Soup’ | Photo Credit: Anu Pattnaik/Netflix

Avail on 1/1/2024

Fool Me Once

When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a unique scientific experiment designed to explore how certain foods impact the body.

Bitconned

In this true-crime documentary, three guys exploit the freewheeling cryptocurrency market to scam millions from investors and bankroll lavish lifestyles.

A still from ‘Bitconned’

A still from ‘Bitconned’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 1/4/2024

The Brothers Sun

When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother.

Society of the Snow

In 1972, a Uruguayan flight crashed in the remote heart of the Andes, forcing survivors to become each other’s best hope. A film by J.A. Bayona.

Avail on 1/5/2024

Good Grief

An artist grieving the loss of his beloved writer husband takes his two best friends on a trip to Paris, where they unpack messy secrets and hard truths.

Avail on 1/10/2024

The Trust: A Game of Greed

In this reality series, strangers living in a luxurious mansion compete for $250,000. Will they split it — or cut each other out to raise their share?

Break Point: Season 2

The world’s top tennis players return to the courts and set their sights on glory once again during another grueling Grand Slam season.

Avail on 1/11/2024

Boy Swallows Universe

A young boy growing up in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life — and the looming dangers that threaten his family.

Sonic Prime Chapter 3

After Nine steals the Paradox Prism to create a world all for himself, Sonic must team up with unlikely allies to protect the universe as he knows it.

Killer Soup

In a quest to get her restaurant, talentless chef Swathi Shetty cooks up a master plan to replace her husband Prabhakar with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and a few amateur villains get involved, too many cooks threaten to spoil the broth.

Avail on 1/12/2024

Lift

A professional thief and his expert crew attempt the ultimate heist: stealing $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane — 40,000 feet in the air.

A still from ‘Lift’

A still from ‘Lift’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Love is Blind: Sweden (Episodes 1-4)

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

