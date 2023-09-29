Coming to Netflix: ‘Khufiya’, ‘Beckham’, ‘Lupin’ Part 3, ‘Ballerina’, and more

September 29, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

Avail on 10/3/2023

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then

Comedian Beth Stelling is aging in dog years, camping with a fake husband and monitoring her dad’s raccoon army in this slyly laid-back stand-up special.

Avail on 10/4/2023

Keys to the Heart

Troubled and alone, a boxer moves in with his long-lost mother and autistic pianist brother — but must fit in with a family he hasn’t known for years.

Beckham

Beckham, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.

In Beckham, Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens (Palmer, And We Go Green, The Cove) along with Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek are granted unprecedented access to David, his wife Victoria, his family, his friends and his team-mates. The result is an intimate portrait of a man as well as a chronicle of late-modern sports and celebrity culture.

Race to the Summit

Fearless alpine climbers Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold enter into a death-defying rivalry to set speed records on the Swiss Alps’ great north faces.

Avail on 10/5/2023

Everything Now

After months in recovery for an eating disorder, 16-year-old Mia devises a bucket list of quintessential teen experiences to make up for lost time.

Lupin: Part 3

As the media and police look to Claire and Raoul, an on-the-run Assane schemes to protect them from afar — but old foes are eager to thwart his plans.

Khufiya

When a mole in an intelligence unit leads to the murder of an undercover spy, a hardened agent relentlessly pursues him to avenge the death.

Avail on 10/6/2023

A Deadly Invitation

A true crime enthusiast is ensnared in her high-society sister’s murder. With a villa full of posh suspects, it’s up to her to find the culprit.

Ballerina

Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect, an ex-bodyguard sets out to fulfill her dear friend’s last wish: sweet, sweet revenge.

Fair Play

An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a couple’s romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.

Avail on 10/7/2023

Strong Girl Nam-soon

Gifted with superhuman strength, a young woman returns to Korea to find her birth family — only to be entangled in a drug case that could test her power.

Avail on 10/9/2023

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law

To win a life-changing prize, couples embark on a journey to an earthly paradise and confront challenges... with the assistance of their mothers-in-law.

Avail on 10/10/2023

DI4RIES: Season 2

A new year of school is ahead, and the friends are now in a new 3D class. As feelings and relationships are tested, can they manage to stick together?

Last One Standing: Season 2

Lights, camera, action! The hit comedy competition wrapped in a scripted drama returns. Who will survive to earn the title of Last One Standing?

Avail on 10/11/2023

Pact of Silence

A big-time social media influencer plunges headfirst into the lives of four women fueled by a thirst for the truth about her birth — and revenge.

Once Upon a Star

In 1970, a cinema projection troupe faced roadblocks as they journeyed across Thailand to entertain eager audiences by live-dubbing beloved films.

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

In this docuseries, a scrappy electronic cigarette startup becomes a multibillion-dollar company until an epidemic causes its success to go up in smoke.

Avail on 10/12/2023

The Fall of the House of Usher

To secure their fortune — and future — two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs mysteriously die, one by one.

GOOD NIGHT WORLD

Four miserable members of a dysfunctional household have no idea that they’ve formed a happy family unit in an immersive VR game — with each other.

Avail on 10/13/2023

Ijogbon

Four teenagers from a rural village in South–West Nigeria stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds — but before long, others come looking for the bounty.

The Conference

A ragtag group of public sector employees battle not only their own discord but also a bloodthirsty killer during a seemingly innocuous retreat.