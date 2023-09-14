Coming to Netflix: ‘Jaane Jaan’, ‘Sex Education’ Season 4, ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’, and more

September 14, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Avail on 9/14/2023

Thursday’s Widows

Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets.

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess’s timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal — and a romance of his own.

Once Upon a Crime

While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes?

Avail on 9/15/2023

Miseducation

After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrols in the only university that will take her, where she aspires to regain her social status.

Love at First Sight

Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable — but love has a way of defying the odds.

Surviving Summer: Season 2

A new rival drops in as Summer trains with her friends for the national surfing competition, challenging her on the waves — and for the boy she loves.

The Club: Season 2

With her husband gone, Raşel raises her daughter at Club Istanbul with the help of her mother, but their relationships are tested by loss and betrayal.

El Conde

Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die, but the vultures around him won’t let him go without one last bite. A dark satire by Pablo Larraín.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7

Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands.

Avail on 9/18/2023

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5

Now that Opaline has captured Sparky’s Dragonfire, the evil Alicorn is stronger than ever — and she won’t stop until she has all the power of Equestria!

Avail on 9/19/2023

The Saint of Second Chances

Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. But it all fell apart when Mike blew up his dad’s career. Exiled from the game, the younger Veeck spent the next few decades clawing his way back, determined to redeem himself. The Saint of Second Chances is wildly unexpected, full of heart, and keeps you laughing through a comeback story unlike any other.

Avail on 9/20/2023

Hard Broken

A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives.

Avail on 9/21/2023

Scissor Seven: Season 4

After an intense battle, a severely wounded Seven must bounce back to defend Chicken Island and his friends from another ruthless Shadow assassin.

Sex Education: Season 4

With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College — but he’s not the only sex therapist on campus.

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2

The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament continues — without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup.

Jaane Jaan

In the misty hills of Kalimpong, a fierce mother, a gifted mathematician & a relentless cop find their lives intertwined through a crime investigation.

Avail on 9/22/2023

How To Deal With a Heartbreak

Her two best friends are mapping out a bright future. Ma Fé? She’s broke, uninspired and under a tight deadline to produce a book she can’t write.

The Black Book

After his son is framed for a kidnapping, a bereaved deacon takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him.

Spy Kids: Armageddon

When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents — and the world.

Love Is Blind: Season 5 Episodes 1-4

Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns, and triangles in search of true love.

Avail on 9/25/2023

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

Come join the fun at the magically musical Magic Time preschool, where every day is an adventure fueled by familiar songs — and lots of learning!

Avail on 9/26/2023

Who Killed Jill Dando?

Revisit the shocking 1999 murder of beloved TV presenter Jill Dando, which continues to mystify experts and the public, in this in-depth documentary.

Avail on 9/27/2023

Overhaul

When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves.

Street Flow 2

Struggling to overcome cycles of betrayal, revenge and violence, the Traoré brothers continue to fight for a brighter future in a seedy Paris suburb.

Encounters

Lights in the sky over Texas and Japan. Spacecrafts over schoolyards in Wales and Zimbabwe. It’s not science fiction – these stories of extraordinary mass sightings are true. Presented with fresh urgency by experiencers, top scientists, and military insiders, this thrilling four-part series sets aside scepticism to focus on belief, wonder, and the very human impact of encounters with extraterrestrial life.

Avail on 9/28/2023

Castlevania: Nocturne

France, 1792: It begins. A new animated series in the Castlevania universe from showrunners Kevin Kolde and Clive Bradley and directors Sam Deats & Adam Deats.

Love is in the Air

A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever.

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

For the first time, complainants against La Luz del Mundo megachurch leaders expose the abuses they suffered through exclusive interviews.

Avail on 9/29/2023

Nowhere

Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country.

Love Is Blind: Season 5 Episodes 5-7

Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love.

Do Not Disturb

A middle-aged man emerges from a pandemic slump with a new job at a quiet hotel until some eccentric guests turn his first night into a wild adventure.

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

When Lord Zedd returns more powerful than ever, Team Cosmic Fury takes to the cosmos to battle the emperor of evil — and save the universe as we know it.