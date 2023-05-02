Coming to Netflix in May: ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother’, season 7 of ‘Queer Eye’, and more

May 02, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

Avail on 2/5/2023

Love Village

Singles 35 and over of various backgrounds relocate to a house in the countryside for another chance at love. Will they find “the one” — or leave alone?

The Tailor

A famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

Avail on 3/5/2023

Jewish Matchmaking

When Jewish singles are ready to get serious, they call on Aleeza Ben Shalom to find their perfect romantic match from across the US and Israel.

Avail on 4/5/2023

Sanctuary

A tough, desperate kid becomes a sumo wrestler, captivating fans with his cocky attitude — and upsetting an industry steeped in tradition.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this “Bridgerton” universe prequel.

Larva Family

The Larva family is growing! When Red and Yellow welcome a baby caterpillar into their lives, they get a crash course in parenting and all things putrid.

Avail on 8/5/2023

Spirit Rangers: Season 2

Eddy, Summer and Kodi are back in action at Xus National Park, learning about nature on exciting adventures with new visitors — and old friends, too!

Avail on 9/5/2023

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

Emmy and Peabody Award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby is back for their third Netflix comedy special, Something Special, and it’s a feel good show. Seriously. In this smart and dare we say...feel good set, the comedian talks about a wedding (theirs!), more than one traumatic encounter with a bunny and much more. Filmed at the Sydney Opera House, Something Special premieres globally on Netflix on May 9.

Avail on 10/5/2023

Dance Brothers

Two brothers trying to make it as dancers open their own club, but their artistic drive soon clashes with the business, threatening their relationship.

Queen Cleopatra

From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. This season will feature Queen Cleopatra, the world’s most famous, powerful, and misunderstood woman -- a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intellect. Cleopatra’s heritage has been the subject of much academic debate, which has often been ignored by Hollywood. Now our series re-assesses this fascinating part of her story.

Missing: Dead or Alive?

Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who’ve disappeared under troubling circumstances.

Avail on 11/5/2023

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

In the wake of her prom scandal, Princess Margrethe longs for normalcy as she struggles to maintain her perfect facade while dealing with family drama.

Ultraman: Season 3

As public sentiment turns against Ultraman, Shinjiro learns that his inherited powers may come with a heavy price, in this exciting series conclusion.

Avail on 12/5/2023

Black Knight

In a dystopian 2071 devastated by air pollution, the survival of humanity depends on the Black Knights — and they’re far from your average deliverymen.

Mulligan

In this satirical comedy, when most of Earth is destroyed by aliens, can a few survivors rebuild what’s left of America and form a more perfect union?

The Mother

A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Queer Eye: Season 7

Join the party with the Fab Five in the city of New Orleans for a new season of inspirational heroes — and beautiful before-and-afters.