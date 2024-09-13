Coming to Netflix: ‘His Three Daughters’, ‘Nobody Wants This’, ‘What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates’, and more

Avail on 9/16/2024

CoComelon: Season 11

Wind down and relax with this soothing collection of calming, cosy songs featuring JJ, his family and friends, and everyone’s favourite dog, Bingo!

Avail on 9/17/2024

Culinary Class Wars

From restaurant chefs to amateur hobbyists, people from all walks of life with a knack for flavour compete in a fierce culinary showdown.

Avail on 9/18/2024

Envious

After a devastating breakup, Vicky tries to save her dream of marriage by seeking new love, unaware this will lead her to a profound self-discovery.

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates

In this insightful docuseries, renowned tech visionary and philanthropist Bill Gates explores the critical challenges and innovative solutions that will shape our world in the coming years.

Avail on 9/19/2024

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

This riveting true-crime drama probes the lives of convicted killers the Menendez brothers and the brutal 1989 murder of their parents in Beverly Hills.

The Queen of Villains

Set in the wild ‘80s, a kind-hearted girl transforms into a bloodthirsty pro wrestler who thrives in chaotic brawls, turning an entire nation against her.

Twilight of the Gods

After mortal king Leif and iron-willed warrior Sigrid fall in love, Thor unleashes a wrath of terror that sets them on a merciless mission for vengeance.

Avail on 9/20/2024

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty

An ambitious young woman launches a powerful modelling agency determined to change lives — but power and love are not for the faint of heart.

His Three Daughters

Three estranged sisters reunite in their ailing father’s New York City apartment during his final days. Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon star in this affecting drama from writer-director Azazel Jacobs.

Avail on 9/21/2024

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2

Comedian Kapil Sharma brings desi fun to an all-new season featuring celebrity guests, side-splitting gags and a dash of classic Indian charm.

Avail on 9/25/2024

Divorce

Two ex-spouses find themselves at the mercy of the church when they try to validate their annulment more than twenty years later.

Avail on 9/26/2024

Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2

Juggling frantic efforts to keep his daughter and a new job at the psychiatric hospital, Daniele must overcome his challenges to lead an ordinary life.

Nobody Wants This

Sparks fly between an outspoken podcaster and a newly single rabbi in this comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

A True Gentleman

A charming male escort finds his life turned upside down when he starts to fall in love, challenging him to discover what he truly wants and needs.

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell

Fighting for survival, a devoted rescue worker attempts to save the kidnapped daughter of a real estate tycoon from a series of deadly situations.

An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case

A star goalkeeper threatens a woman who is pregnant with his child. Her pleas for help go unanswered in the shadow of his fame — then tragedy strikes.

Avail on 9/27/2024

We Were Kings

A tight-knit crew of three reigns over a bustling barrio of Mexico City — until a sudden tragedy breaks their crowns and renders two of them rivals.

Lisabi: The Uprising

The legendary story of a folk hero’s rebellion against an oppressive empire, fighting for his freedom and forever altering the course of Yoruba history.

Rez Ball

In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage face their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive.

Will & Harper

When Will Ferrell’s good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele comes out as a trans woman, the pair embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.