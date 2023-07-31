Coming to Netflix: ‘Heart of Stone’, season 2 of ‘Heartstopper’,’The Hunt for Veerappan’, and more

July 31, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

Avail on 2/8/2023

Soulcatcher

A military contractor hired to seize a weapon that turns people into savage killers seeks revenge when his brother falls victim to the device.

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Intimate and captivating, this documentary charts the meteoric rise, tragic downfall and unbelievable comeback of professional cyclist Mark Cavendish.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Through revealing interviews with experts and victims’ families, this gripping documentary examines the problem of deadly foodborne illness in the US.

Avail on 3/8/2023

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2

As Lisa’s trial approaches, Mickey faces doubts, setbacks and unexpected revelations. Lorna and Cisco plan for their big day, while Izzy makes big moves.

Heartstopper: Season 2

With exams, a school trip to Paris and prom on the horizon, Nick, Charlie and the gang must navigate the next stages of life, love and friendship.

Head to Head

Hilarity meets danger when a lovesick chauffeur and a bootleg mechanic mistakenly pick up a retired crime lord, igniting a wild, life-changing adventure.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Bullied by his boss, worked around the clock, he’s nothing more than a corporate drone. All it takes is a zombie outbreak for him to finally feel alive!

Avail on 4/8/2023

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

After 7 seasons of eating A LOT of debatably edible treats, Nicole and Jacques are ready to up the ante and give a group of motivated but inexperienced bakers the opportunity of a lifetime. Over the course of 10 episodes, Nicole and Jacques will provide 10 bakers with every tool and resource they need to go from OH NO to PRO. They’ll be coached by world-renowned pastry chefs and be given the training necessary for a professional baker to succeed. The stakes and bakes are higher than ever because only the best bakers will make it to the end and compete for a huge cash prize that can help make their baking dreams come true!

The Hunt for Veerappan

This docuseries follows the rise and fall of Veerappan, a dreaded smuggler whose bloody reign sparked a years-long manhunt in south India.

Avail on 8/8/2023

Zombieverse

In Seoul, where a zombie virus outbreak has run amok, who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive?

Avail on 9/8/2023

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Rappers, writers and experts detail the influence of women on hip-hop music and culture in this docuseries honoring the trailblazers and game-changers.

Avail on 10/8/2023

Painkiller

A fictionalized retelling of events, PAINKILLER is a scripted limited series that explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin. An examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans, PAINKILLER is based on the book PAIN KILLER by Barry Meier and the New Yorker Magazine article ‘The Family That Built the Empire of Pain’ by Patrick Radden Keefe. Executive produced by Eric Newman, Pete Berg, Alex Gibney, and showrunners/creators Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster. Starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, and West Duchovny.

Jagun Jagun

A young man determined to become a powerful warrior joins an elite army, encountering the wrath of a maniacal warlord and the love of a fierce woman.

Marry My Dead Body

After finding an odd envelope, Policeman Ming-han’s life takes a spooky turn: He’s now wed to a ghost husband, and they must solve a crime together.

Mech Cadets

An underdog teen joins a group of young Cadets who’ve been chosen to bond with Robo Mechs from space and defend Earth against alien invaders.

Avail on 11/8/2023

Heart of Stone

An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable — and dangerous — weapon.

Down for Love

A heartwarming quest for love, this feel-good reality show follows several people with Down syndrome as they navigate the trials and triumphs of dating.

Avail on 12/8/2023

Behind Your Touch

A psychic vet and a detective join forces to crack small-town cases — but their skills are tested when they unravel a chilling serial killer mystery.

