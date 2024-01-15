ADVERTISEMENT

Coming to Netflix: ‘Griselda’, ‘Alexander The Great’, ‘Jack Whitehall: Settle Down’ and more

January 15, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

Here is a full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on Netflix

The Hindu Bureau

Sofia Vergara in ‘Griselda’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 1/15/2024

Maboroshi

A factory explosion plunges a small town into a timeless freeze, leaving 14-year-old Masamune and his pals to grapple with a quickly collapsing reality.

Avail on 1/18/2024

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis

The charismatic Quebecois comedian gets real on everything from meeting a racist fan to letting success go to his head in this candid stand-up special.

Kübra

When a mechanic receives messages that seem to predict the future, he starts to believe he is speaking with God and quickly develops a following.

A still from ‘Kübra’ | Photo Credit: HUSEYIN BILGI/Netflix

Avail on 1/19/2024

Love on the Spectrum U.S. : Season 2

Single people with autism — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — search for the perfect partner in this dating docuseries.

Sixty Minutes

Desperate not to lose custody, a mixed martial arts fighter makes dangerous enemies when he ditches a matchup to race to his daughter’s birthday party.

Emilio Sakraya as Octavio Bergmann on the set of ‘0 Minutes’ | Photo Credit: Reiner Bajo/Netflix

Mi soledad tiene alas

With his estranged father’s return, Dan’s inner demons resurface, triggering a downward spiral. Can love save him from a tragic destiny?

Avail on 1/22/2024

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2

From the ocean to the land, curious Kelp learns more about himself by going on fun-filled adventures with his unicorn friends and narwhal family.

Avail on 1/23/2024

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees

Comedian Jacqueline Novak weaves a philosophical story of her sexual coming-of-age in this wonderful blend of theatre and stand-up.

Avail on 1/24/2024

Six Nations: Full Contact

Round by round, match by match, the best teams in Europe battle it out to take home the trophy in the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

Queer Eye: Season 8

The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes — one emotional makeover at a time.

Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski in season 8 of ‘Queer Eye’ | Photo Credit: ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NETFLIX

Avail on 1/25/2024

Griselda

A limited series inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

Avail on 1/29/2024

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime

When Mumma Bheem gets a new job as the palace Chef, it’s time for Bheem to start school.

Avail on 1/30/2024

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down

A new special from Jack Whitehall.

.Jack Whitehall | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 1/31/2024

Baby Bandito

After Kevin and his gang pull off Chile’s biggest heist, reckless love — and social media — threatens to ruin everyone’s fortunes. Inspired by real events.

Alexander the Great

Combining expert interviews with gripping reenactments, this docudrama explores the life of Alexander the Great through his conquest of the Persian Empire.

Buck Braithwaite as Alexander in ‘Alexander: The Making of A God’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

