Coming to Netflix: ‘Glass Onion’, ‘Bardo’, ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 3, ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’, and more

Avail on 12/15/2022

The Big 4

Acclaimed Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto will be back with this new action comedy film.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is back and this time, the case is critical. Along with his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he is on a mission to figure out...who killed Santa? But here’s the catch: Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph aren’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, with Terry Seattle (and many surprises), they will have to improvise their way through the case... but it will be up to both of them to name the killer.

Violet Evergarden: Recollections

An emotionally scarred former child soldier becomes a letter writer in this condensed recap of the moving, gorgeously animated award-winning series.

Sonic Prime

When an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world.

Avail on 12/16/2022

The Recruit

A rookie lawyer at the CIA stumbles headlong into the dangerous world of international espionage when a former asset threatens to expose agency secrets.

Paradise PD: Part 4

Without a functioning police force, the town faces threats from scheming billionaires, vindictive artists, backstabbing AI and more.

A Storm for Christmas

Destinies collide when extreme weather traps travelers and workers at an airport, forcing them to spend the final hours leading up to Christmas together.

Far From Home

A scholarship to a top school transports Ishaya to the luxurious world of Nigeria’s 1%, but a looming secret threatens to take it all away ... and more.

Cook at all Costs

In this kitchen contest, home cooks bid on ingredients to create dishes that will impress celebrity guest judges — and win the cash left in their bank.

Summer Job

Ten Gen Z contestants go on their dream vacation. But for a shot at staying in a luxury villa — and to win €100,000 — they have to work real jobs.

Dance Monsters

In this feel-good competition, amateur dancers disguised as CGI avatars bring their best moves, hoping to win $250,000 — and a second shot at their dreams.

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

An acclaimed journalist and documentarian goes on a dreamlike introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.

Private Lesson

Posing as a private tutor, Azra secretly coaches students on achieving their goals in life and love — but not without a few bumps in the road.

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

Survivors’ and rescuers’ accounts and minute-by-minute footage fuel this gripping documentary about the deadly 2019 volcanic eruption in New Zealand.

Avail on 12/19/2022

Trolley

A sudden tragedy brings the wife of a congressman out of her private life and forces her to confront family secrets and her own troubling past.

Avail on 12/20/2022

A Not So Merry Christmas

Cursed by a fairy, grinchy Chuy wakes up to discover he’s lived a full year, but is doomed to remember only Christmas Day. Every year. From now on.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

When sinister forces threaten the peace of Brittania, a young prince embarks on a perilous journey to save his loved ones and discover his true powers.

Avail on 12/21/2022

Emily in Paris: Season 3

A year after moving to Paris for her dream job, Emily arrives at a career and romantic crossroads that will force her to decide where her future lies.

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

After falling victim to a scam, a desperate man races the clock as he attempts to plan a luxurious destination wedding for an important investor.

I AM A KILLER: Season 4

Premeditated deeds, tragic accidents or acts of self-defense? Murderers recount the harrowing crimes that landed them in prison with life sentences.

Avail on 12/22/2022

Alice in Borderland: Season 2

The games are deadlier, this world more wild and cruel; but will Arisu ever make it back to the real world — and will it be worth everything he’s lost?

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

Acclaimed comedian Mathieu Dufour shares stories about paintball mishaps, McDonalds misdeeds and more in this freewheeling stand-up special.

Avail on 12/23/2022

Piñata Masters!

Which of seven competing teams will be the Piñata Heroes? Their piñatas must be colorful and creative, and impress the picky judges: a group of kids!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

In the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Avail on 12/25/2022

Time Hustler

After being hit in the head, a man wakes up in 1927 to discover that he’s the spitting image of a famous bandit — and decides to make the most of it.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

More than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher, seven outcasts in the elven world unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power.

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3

Ana and Mariana deal with a lawsuit and new business while maintaining the facade of their relationship. But chaos arises when true feelings blossom.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

An extraordinary girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination takes a daring stand to change her story — with miraculous results. Meet Matilda.

Vir Das: Landing

Vir Das dives deep into his childhood in India, the perils of outrage and finding his feet in the world for his fourth Netflix stand-up special.

Avail on 12/26/2022

Treason

An MI6 agent’s bright future takes a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy forces him to question his entire life.

Avail on 12/27/2022

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

Chelsea Handler is back with her new Netflix stand-up special, REVOLUTION. The celebrated, award-winning comedian lets loose on her life – including her choice to remain childless and alone (with the exception of her dogs), dating during the pandemic while her family invades her home, and her vision for a future where men don’t wear flip flops.

Avail on 12/28/2022

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 2

A new Brazilian season begins for singles looking for true love, not looks. Get ready for more romance and even more drama than before!

The Circle: Season 5

Eight new players set up single profiles to sniff out catfish, form friendships and make the most of second chances in this fifth trip around The Circle.

A Night at the Kindergarten

A young man crashes a school play rehearsal to prevent a group of teachers and eccentric parents from expelling his girlfriend’s son.

Stuck with You

En route to a party, two strangers get stuck in an elevator on New Year’s Eve — and find themselves connecting in unexpected ways.

Avail on 12/29/2022

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2

Years after conquering Constantinople, Sultan Mehmed II consolidates power, but a merciless ruler in Wallachia threatens to bring down his empire.

Brown and Friends

In a cozy little neighborhood coffee shop, a group of fun-loving friends get together — and get up to all kinds of adventures.

Avail on 12/30/2022

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2

Chicago Party Aunt Diane is an idolized troublemaker with a talent for avoiding adulthood — and a soft spot for her soul-searching nephew.

Alpha Males

Pedro, Luis, Raúl and Santi are four friends who feel a bit lost in the new world of empowered women, each trying to adjust in their own haphazard way.

White Noise

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Based on the book by Don DeLillo, written for the screen and directed by Noah Baumbach.

Secrets of Summer: Season 2

Steffi, Luz and their family and friends fight for Cielo Grande’s future after new owners take over the resort in a power play.