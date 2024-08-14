Coming to Netflix: ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, ‘The Union’, and more

Avail on 8/15/2024

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1

Emily’s life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she’s ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city — and man — of her dreams.

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2: Part 2

The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death TourN/Ament continues — without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup.

Avail on 8/16/2024

I can’t live without you

When a workaholic ruins a family event, his wife issues an ultimatum. Now, he has to choose between his two loves: his phone or his 20-year marriage.

The Union

A New Jersey construction worker (Mark Wahlberg) goes from regular guy to aspiring spy when his long-lost high school sweetheart (Halle Berry) recruits him for a high-stakes espionage mission.

Avail on 8/19/2024

CoComelon Lane: Season 3

The Melon Patch Academy kids want to surprise their teacher Ms. Appleberry with a special musical! But can the show go on when plans unexpectedly change?

Avail on 8/20/2024

Terror Tuesday: Extreme

Inspired by the Thai horror radio show Angkhan Khlumpong, this series presents eight stories based on real-life experiences shared by listeners.

Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry

Comedian Langston Kerman talks parenting a top-tier baby, teaching mean teens and managing his mother-in-law’s dating apps in this hilarious special.

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair

This documentary tracks the rise of legendary NFL quarterback Steve McNair and the perplexing details surrounding his shocking murder in 2009.

Avail on 8/21/2024

The Accident

When a birthday party takes a tragic turn, its ripples shatter a close-knit, wealthy community — tearing families, friendships and hearts apart.

Back to 15: Back to 18

After a photoblog glitch, Anita is transported to 2009 and must navigate university life while realizing she’s not the only time traveller in town.

Nice Girls

A vengeful cop with a big personality and a German detective with opposing methods team up to save Nice from disaster in this female-led buddy film.

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE

The series follows 20 contestants from around the world over a year-long journey as they compete to become KATSEYE, a one-of-a-kind global girl group formed using KPOP methodologies. With unprecedented access, unfolding over eight episodes, the result is a compelling portrayal of the road to international stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program developed by HYBE and Geffen Records.

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War

The legendary feud between Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton unfolds through vivid reenactments in this gritty docudrama about the gunfight that defined an era.

Avail on 8/22/2024

Baby Fever: Season 2

Fertility doctor Nana tries to balance life as a single mother with the complicated web of lies she has spun — but the past catches up to her.

GG Precinct

Facing a trail of murders staged as chilling word games, a rookie police captain and a goofy detective race to solve a serial killer’s deadly puzzles.

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Follow a multi-generatioN/Al orangutan family through their treetop triumphs and travails in this immersive documentary N/Arrated by David Attenborough.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie

One by one, Sailor Moon’s friends and loved ones are targeted by a formidable new enemy who threatens to destroy everything and rule over the cosmos.

Avail on 8/23/2024

Incoming

Their first week of high school. The biggest party of the year. Mistakes will be made as four teenage boys navigate a night of mayhem and debauchery.

Tòkunbọ̀

An ex-car smuggler is given three hours to deliver a government official’s daughter to her captor — or else his family will suffer the consequences.

Avail on 8/27/2024

Untold: Sign Stealer

This documentary reveals how a Michigan football staffer with a talent for decoding opponents’ signs became embroiled in a major cheating scandal.

Avail on 8/28/2024

Untamed Royals

A group of uber-wealthy teens exploits their social status to commit increasingly serious crimes. Yet the fallout hits the vulnerable, not the fortunate.

Worst Ex Ever

From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.

Avail on 8/29/2024

Represent: Season 2

Stéphane Blé’s presidency is off to a rocky start as he faces death threats, protests, interN/AtioN/Al gaffes and some troublesome domestic affairs.

Chastity High

When an ultra-elite high school enforces a strict “No Romance” rule that expels anyone caught dating, a student secretly helps her classmates for cash.

KAOS

As discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of humankind

IC 814 : The Kandahar Hijack

On 24 December 1999, Indian Airlines flight IC 814, en route from Kathmandu to New Delhi, was hijacked and taken to Kandahar in Taliban-governed Afghanistan. The hijack lasted seven days; while passengers and crew suffered, some great officers back home struggled to answer the ‘who’ and ‘why’ - answers that were beyond the obvious and extremely complex. But the people had to be brought back home safely. The clock was ticking as the negotiations forged through; this is the story of those seven days that became the longest hijack in Indian history.

Avail on 8/30/2024

Breathless

A passionate medical team is devoted to saving lives in a bustling public hospital where tensions — and romance — keep their pulses racing.

A-List to Playlist

With a 20-year acting career, Cho Jung-seok takes on the challenge of debuting as a singer in 100 days, mobilizing his entire network against the clock!

(Un)lucky Sisters

When their dad unexpectedly dies, two estranged sisters are brought together when they find his stash of millions behind a wall. But should they keep it?

The Deliverance

Fighting personal demons and hoping for a fresh start, single mother Ebony moves her family into a new house, only to discover something evil already lives there.