Coming to Netflix: ‘Elite Season 8’, ‘Cobra Kai: Season 6’, Tribhuvan Mishra-CA Topper and more

Avail on 7/15/2024

Wonderoos

Join animal pals Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi as they learn how to make friends, try new foods and face other big firsts in colourful Roo City!

Avail on 7/16/2024

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester

A new stand-up special from comedian Chad Daniels.

Homicide: Los Angeles

LA County Sheriff’s Department investigators reveal chilling details about notable cases in this true-crime docuseries from the creator of Law & Order.

Avail on 7/17/2024

The Green Glove Gang: Season 2

Hiding and on the run, the Green Glove Gang is forced to resurface when one of their sons entangles with a fierce gangster, prompting a showdown.

Simone Biles Rising

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.

Avail on 7/18/2024

Tribhuvan Mishra - CA Topper

A middle-class man falls into a deep financial crisis as he refuses to budge to the corrupt practices rampant around him. Desperate and helpless, he chooses to make a secret career. His woes start fading with his popularity soaring at his new job, but his life soon takes a complete 180-degree turn. He finds himself in the middle of a cobweb of secrets, gangsters and lies. What ensues is a hilarious comedy of errors set in Noida.

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (Eps 8-9)

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1

With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory.

Master of the House

A family enters a power struggle following the death of their patriarch, who leaves behind his diamond empire — and the housekeeper he recently married.

Avail on 7/19/2024

Sweet Home: Season 3

The world teeters on the boundary between monsters and humans, leaving humanity with a difficult choice. As desires clash, a desperate fight ensues.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 (Eps 1-4)

New season, new prize fund, new twists — and a naughty new sidekick for Lana, who’s stirring up trouble among the villa’s sexy singles.

Find Me Falling

After a failed comeback album, a rock star (Harry Connick Jr.) escapes to a cliffside home on a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to find his new life complicated by unwanted visitors — and an old flame.

Skywalkers: A Love Story

Two real-life daredevils test the limits of their love and trust by illegally scaling one of the world’s tallest buildings to perform an acrobatic stunt.

Avail on 7/21/2024

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (Eps 10)

Resurrected Rides

Comedian Chris Redd works with a dream team of car experts to breathe new life into worn-out rides with stunning customized makeovers.

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam

This compelling docuseries tracks the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman, the music mogul who created and exploited some of the biggest boy bands of the ‘90s.

Avail on 7/25/2024

Kleo: Season 2

Former East German spy Kleo continues her whirlwind rampage through post-Cold War Europe, sending her deeper into her own past than she would like.

The Decameron

As the bubonic plague spreads through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreat to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos.

Tokyo Swindlers

A team of swindlers gets wind of prime real estate worth 10 billion yen and will stop at nothing to pull off their most ambitious scam yet.

Avail on 7/26/2024

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 (Eps 5-7)

Elite: Season 8

Omar and Nadia reunite just as graduation nears for students at Las Encinas and one last mystery pushes friendships — and enemies — to the brink.

House of Ga’a

Bashorun Gaa recounts the rise and fall of a ruthless kingmaker who wielded deceit and voodoo to reign, only to be undone by his own blood.

Non Negotiable

Hostage negotiator Alan Bender is called to rescue the president from a kidnapping, only to find himself also mediating to save his wife and marriage.

The Dragon Prince: Season 6

As Callum and Rayla set out in search of a way to destroy Aaravos, their friends face the elf’s insidious influence in both Xadia and Katolis.

Avail on 7/31/2024

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4

Cold cases, bizarre creatures and more puzzling events are reexamined by witnesses, law enforcement and experts in this chilling docuseries.

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

The first Nepali woman to conquer Everest sets out to ascend the peak for the 10th and final time in this captivating documentary.

