Coming to Netflix: ‘Do Patti,’ ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2,’ ‘The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3,’ and more

Avail on 10/15/2024

Comedy Revenge

Hosted by legendary comedian Lee Kyeong-kyu, 18 comedy powerhouses compete in an all-out battle of hilarity once again — let the giggles begin!

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

Comedian and actor Rachel Bloom muses on birth, death, cosmic uncertainty and pungent trees in this whimsical and reflective musical comedy special.

Avail on 10/16/2024

Justice

A young detective seeks the help of a discharged police officer, giving him the chance to reclaim his old life in exchange for solving a bank raid case.

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas

Graham Hancock explores the Americas in search of a prehistoric society whose ancient knowledge has been passed down and spread across the continents.

I AM A KILLER: Season 5

From a man who killed his grandmother to an armed robber who claims he didn’t know his gun was loaded, convicted murderers recall their crimes firsthand.

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare

Kirat falls for a man she meets online, only to get swept up in a virtual relationship that upends her life for years, in this shocking documentary.

Love Is Blind: Season 7 (Eps 10-11)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

Avail on 10/17/2024

The Shadow Strays

Skilled in the art of killing, a young assassin defies her mentor to save a boy from a ruthless crime syndicate — and she’ll destroy anyone in her path.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3

Mickey takes on a personal and potentially dangerous case when he defends the person accused of murdering Gloria Dayton, his friend and former client.

Outside

A family retreats to an isolated farm during a zombie outbreak, but years of painful secrets take a toll as they navigate their desolate world.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2

New dinos. New dangers. New allies. The Camp Fam goes global on a search for answers — and an elusive villain — that takes them all over the world.

Avail on 10/18/2024

Happiness Is

Turning forty was meant to be a low-key event for Princess, but when her best friend throws her an unforgettable party, her entire world is shaken up.

The Man Who Loved UFOs

In late 1980s Argentina, a reporter’s investigation into alien activity is nearly halted by a lack of evidence — until he decides to fabricate his own.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

The cozy world of the Bollywood Wives is in for a shake-up. Three new divas from the swank capital of India, Delhi, join the proceedings. Confronted with lives that could be shinier than theirs, the Bollywood Wives are ready for battle. It is the city of excess vs the city of dreams. It is bling vs swag. It is Delhi vs Bollywood. It is Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Who will blink first?

Avail on 10/19/2024

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2

Comedian Kapil Sharma brings desi fun to an all-new season featuring celebrity guests, side-splitting gags and a dash of classic Indian charm.

Avail on 10/22/2024

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head

Hasan Minhaj delivers an unapologetic stand-up set about midlife identity struggles, race relations, political divides — and that fact-checking scandal.

Avail on 10/23/2024

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox

This definitive docuseries chronicles the Red Sox’s journey to their first World Series title in 86 years via interviews with star players and personnel.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6

The Gotham crew goes all-in on the luxury car market, but keeping buyers happy while maintaining a creative edge may be their biggest challenge yet.

Family Pack

When an old card game comes to life, a family jumps back in time to a medieval village where they must unmask werewolves to secure their return home.

This is the Zodiac Speaking

In this true-crime docuseries, a family searching for answers shares clues and eye-opening testimonies about the prime suspect in the Zodiac murders.

Avail on 10/24/2024

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

Territory

When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land’s future.

Avail on 10/25/2024

Do Patti

A determined sub-inspector takes on an attempt-to-murder case, only to be entangled in the twisted rivalry of estranged twin sisters. Confronted by their fractured family relationships and many hidden truths, she begins to question her own beliefs about justice. The gripping drama unveils the grey areas of truth and morality as the question arises: whose side should one take - the one that is true or the one that feels right?

Simone Biles Rising Part 2

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.

Hijack ‘93

In an effort to dismantle their military-backed government, four men hijack an airplane, leveraging passengers onboard in the name of social change.

Hellbound: Season 2

As the chaos deepens, lawyer Min Hyejin, The New Truth and Arrowheads get entangled anew amid the sudden resurrections of the formerly condemned.

The Last Night at Tremore Beach

When a tormented pianist is struck by lightning, he begins having perilous visions of his future and a deadly threat seems to loom over his loved ones.

Don’t Move

A grieving woman in an isolated forest encounters a serial killer who injects her with a paralytic drug. As her body shuts down, her fight for survival begins. From producer Sam Raimi, starring Kelsey Asbille (“Yellowstone”) and Finn Wittrock.

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

The secret life of a young World of Warcraft gamer is vividly reimagined when his online friends contact his family after his death.

Avail on 10/26/2024

Avail on 10/29/2024

Tom Papa: Home Free

From the sheer bliss of a hot shower to the saucy joys of an empty nest, Tom Papa tackles aging, parenthood and more in this witty comedy special.

Avail on 10/30/2024

Go Ahead, Brother

A dismissed special ops officer struggles to adapt to his new role in retail security — until he spots a way to solve his financial troubles.

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2

As Lidia continues to advocate for equality, the arrival of a new prosecutor shakes her world and Enrico considers a major change in his vocation.

Time Cut

A teen in 2024 accidentally time-travels to 2003, days before a masked killer murders her sister. Can she change the past without destroying the future?

Martha

Told in her own words, this candid documentary charts the unstoppable rise, sudden fall and hard-won comeback of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart.

The Manhattan Alien Abduction

A woman claims to have been abducted from her bedroom in Manhattan. This docuseries explores whether it was an elaborate hoax — or proof of alien life.

Avail on 10/31/2024

The Diplomat: Season 2

When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government.

Murder Mindfully

When mafia lawyer Björn attends a mindfulness class to find a better work-life balance, he discovers surprising new coping strategies — including murder.