Coming to Netflix: ‘Dhamaka,’ ‘tick, tick...BOOM!’ and more

Kartik Aaryan’s action-thriller, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tribute to a musical great and more, are coming to the platform

Here is the full list of upcoming titles:

Avail on 11/12/2021

Red Notice

An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.

Avail on 11/16/2021

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

Join Johnny and Dukey on an epic interactive quest to find the perfect meatloaf — and save themselves from eating Dad’s gross “garbage loaf” for dinner.

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

Learn along with Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo as they make their way through a musical alphabet, from awesome A’s to mighty M’s and all the way to Z!

Avail on 11/17/2021

Christmas Flow

An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. But can they make it work despite their differences?

Tear Along the Dotted Line

A cartoonist in Rome with his armadillo-for-a-conscience reflect on his path in life and unrequited love as he and his friends travel outside the city.

Tiger King 2

Didn’t think there could possibly be any more twists and turns to this story? Tiger King returns with a second season that digs further into the mysteries, madness and mayhem that captivated audiences around the world.

Avail on 11/18/2021

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Mexican comic Carlos Ballarta is back, and this time, he’s using his sharp black humor to challenge cultural and religious views from Latin America.

Lead Me Home

Fighting just to survive, California’s homeless population suffers as housing costs soar, pushing more of the disadvantaged onto the streets.

Dogs in Space

In the not-so-distant future, Earth’s scientists send a fleet of genetically enhanced dogs to explore the galaxy in search of a new planet to call home

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen, royal look-alikes Margaret and Stacy turn to audacious doppelganger Fiona — and her dashing ex — for help.

Avail on 11/19/2021

Hellbound

Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.

Blown Away: Christmas

Five returning contestants fill the hot shop with festive designs in this holiday-themed competition. At stake: $10,000 and the title of Best in Glass.

Cowboy Bebop

A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll save the world ... for the right price. A live-action series.

Love Me Instead

Mehmet Ada Oztekin directs this family drama centered around the bittersweet reunion between a father and daughter.

tick, tick...BOOM!

On the brink of turning 30, a promising theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.

The Mind, Explained: Season 2

Our minds are capable of great things, but they can also undermine our best intentions. Delve into the science behind creativity, brainwashing and more.

Extinct

Two cute, fuzzy creatures accidentally time-travel to the future... where they’re extinct! Can this doughnut-shaped duo save their species?

Dhamaka

When a cynical ex-TV news anchor gets an alarming call on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback — but it may cost him his conscience.

Avail on 11/20/2021

New World

In this reality show, six celebs strategize and sabotage to earn virtual currency they can cash in on the final day of their stay on a utopian island.

Avail on 11/22/2021

Outlaws

When an introverted teen falls in with a group of misfits, he soon realizes he may be in over his head.

Avail on 11/23/2021

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2

After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

A small-town fender-bender leads to a staggering story of injustice in this documentary series from the makers of “Presumed Guilty.”

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

Guests arrive at Waffles and Mochi’s home to celebrate Freezy Day, the puppets’ winter holiday. There’s just one problem. Freezy Day doesn’t exist!

Avail on 11/24/2021

True Story

A tour stop becomes a matter of life and death for a comedian when the fallout from a night with his brother threatens to destroy everything he’s built.

Selling Sunset: Season 4

The reality series following elite LA real estate agents returns for a fourth season.

A Boy Called Christmas

Determined young Nikolas meets his destiny in a magical land inhabited by elves on a quest to find his father — and bring home the gift of hope.

Bruised

A disgraced MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption in the cage when the young son she gave up reenters her life. Halle Berry stars and directs.

Robin Robin

In this stop-motion short film, a bird raised by mice begins to question where she belongs and sets off on a daring journey of self-discovery.

Avail on 11/25/2021

F is for Family: Season 5

The raunchy and nostalgic animated comedy returns for a fifth season.

Super Crooks

Johnny Bolt recruits a group of ragtag supervillains for one last heist. Their target: A ruthless super-powered crime boss. What can go wrong?

Avail on 11/26/2021

Light the Night

In Taipei’s Red-Light District of the ‘80s, mama-san Rose and the hostess ladies of a popular night club navigate love — and struggles.

Green Snake

A woman goes to extremes to rescue her sister. From director Amp Wong.

A Castle For Christmas

When an American author tries to buy a castle in Scotland from a grumpy duke who’s reluctant to sell, they both get more than they bargained for.

Spoiled Brats

Three spoiled siblings are forced to earn their livings after their wealthy and well-meaning father pretends he’s lost everything to teach them a lesson.

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

After Birgit Meier vanishes in 1989, police missteps plague the case for years. But her brother never wavers in his painstaking quest to find the truth.

School of Chocolate

Famed chocolatier Amaury Guichon mentors eight top talents hoping to take their work to the next level. Only one will win a career-changing opportunity.

Avail on 11/28/2021

Elves

While on holiday on a remote island, two siblings discover elves — but not the Christmas kind. These are bloodthirsty elves who keep the locals in fear.

Avail on 11/29/2021

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

Climber Nims Purja leads a team of Sherpas with a goal to climb all 14 of the peaks over 8,000 meters in seven months, shattering the record of seven years.

Avail on 11/30/2021

The Summit of the Gods

A Kodak camera lures a photojournalist into a Mt. Everest adventure in this adaptation of a manga series based on a 1998 novel.

More the Merrier

A comedy about sexual self-discovery, directed and co-written by Paco Caballero (”Cites”).

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist

Charlie changes classic tales using different shapes, and he needs your help. Visit a fairytale salon, a mermaid ball and even outer space!

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Charlie and his new friend Yetilda D. Yeti pair up for some stompy snowy adventures!

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical

Charlie Cupid tries to spread love around Colorforms City in a special musical episode.