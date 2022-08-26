A still from ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ | Photo Credit: Courtesy Of Netflix

Avail on 9/1/2022

Off the Hook

Realizing they both have a toxic relationship to the Internet, roommates Léa and Manon decide to do the unthinkable: abandon all devices for 30 days.

Love in the Villa

Julie’s dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger.

Fenced In

After a nervous breakdown, Walter trades the city for the countryside. But his hopes for a calm life are shattered once he meets his loud new neighbors.

A still from ‘Fenced In’ | Photo Credit: Natalia Odenbreit/NETFLIX

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2

With the Yokai no longer their enemies, Usagi and the gang enjoy a short-lived peace but soon must prepare for an invasion by evil aliens.

Avail on 9/2/2022

Devil in Ohio

Determined to protect a young patient who escaped a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, putting her own family — and life — in danger.

Dated and Related

Hopeful singles and their siblings head to a lavish villa, where they’ll all be trying to find love — and win $100,000 — in this dating competition.

You’re Nothing Special

Life in Amaia’s new hometown starts to get a lot more interesting when a rumor spreads at school that she’s inherited her grandmother’s magical talents.

Fakes

Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real.

Buy My House

Homeowners from across the US pitch properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to make a life-changing deal on the spot.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2

In a season of fresh starts, the wives redefine relationships, careers and personal goals — all with their signature mix of cheeky quips and camaraderie.

The Festival of Troubadours

An unexpected reunion between a traveling musician and his son opens old wounds as the two set out on a long journey to a troubadour festival.

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go

Cold, white mist. Clanking pipes. And an eerie voice that’s coming from the drain. Is the school bathroom... haunted? Ivy and Bean are on the case!

Ivy + Bean

When Bean learns that her neighbor Ivy has a knack for magic, they team up to cast a spell on Bean’s older sister that will make her dance... forever!

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

Ivy and Bean sign up for ballet, only to learn they’ll be dancing in a recital in front of hundreds of people. Time to get out of it — tout suite!

Avail on 9/3/2022

Little Women

Three sisters, who only have each other and never enough money, get entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful.

A still from ‘Little Women’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Avail on 9/5/2022

Once Upon a Small Town

Against his wishes a veterinarian from the big city relocates to the countryside, where he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret..

Cocomelon: Season 6

Cute and curious JJ is back for music-filled fun with family and friends in this compilation featuring “Baby Beluga,” “Pop! Go the Bubbles” and more.

Avail on 9/6/2022

Diorama

As miscommunication and temptations abound, a couple’s once-passionate marriage slowly unravels, narrated through humorous dioramas.

A still from ‘Diorama’ | Photo Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Sheng Wang: UNT 2021 Standup Special

Sheng Wang delivers a laid-back set on juicing, mammograms, how snoring is an evolutionary mistake and the existential angst of buying pants from Costco.

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Brazilian comic Rodrigo Marques discusses a particularly crazy trip to a famous archipelago, his life traumas and more in this stand-up special.

Get Smart With Money

Financial advisers share their simple tips on spending less and saving more with people looking to take control of their funds and achieve their goals.

A still from ‘Get Smart With Money’ | Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Avail on 9/7/2022

Chef’s Table: Pizza

Dig into the best pizzas from around the world, prepared by renowned chefs who bake passion, creativity and hard work into every slice.

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

When a suspect is found in a journalist’s murder, the case is considered closed until a secret diary suggests 13 more victims — and possible cannibalism.

Avail on 9/8/2022

Entrapped

In this “Trapped” sequel, Andri and Hinrika dig into the murder of a cult member linked to a biker gang’s land dispute and a woman’s 2013 disappearance.

The Anthrax Attacks

Days after 9/11, letters containing fatal anthrax spores spark panic and tragedy in the US. This documentary follows the subsequent FBI investigation.

Avail on 9/9/2022

Cobra Kai: Season 5

As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat.

A still from ‘Cobra Kai’ | Photo Credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Narco-Saints

An ordinary entrepreneur joins a secret government mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in South America. Based on true events.

End of the Road

Recently widowed mom Brenda fights to protect her family during a harrowing road trip when a murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger.

No Limit

An extraordinarily talented diver finds deep, destructive love with her record-holding apnea instructor in this visually arresting romantic drama.

Avail on 9/12/2022

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3

Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything!

Avail on 9/13/2022

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

Jo Koy owns the stage in a rousing stand-up set about public sneezing, perseverance, the indignities of sleep apnea and getting lost in the Philippines.

A still from ‘Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum’ | Photo Credit: TERENCE PATRICK/NETFLIX

Avail on 9/14/2022

The Lørenskog Disappearance

When a billionaire’s wife vanishes, Norwegian police must deal with the frenzied press and deceitful informants to find the truth. Based on real events.

Heartbreak High

An incendiary mural exposes everyone’s secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Its author, Amerie, has to grapple with the messy fallouts as a total outcast.

Broad Peak

After climbing Broad Peak mountain, Maciej Berbeka learns his journey was incomplete. Twenty-five years later, he sets out to finish what he started.

A still from ‘Broad Peak’ | Photo Credit: PiotrLitwic.com

The Catholic School

In 1975, three students at a prestigious all-male Catholic high school in Rome commit a horrifying crime that shocks their classmates and community.

Sins of Our Mother

When Lori Vallow’s kids vanished, the search for them unearthed a trail of suspicious deaths, a new husband who shared her doomsday views — and murder.